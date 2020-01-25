The 60-foot-long, accordion-centered buses will act something like a streetcar or a train. All 10 orange ORBT buses have been delivered to Omaha, and construction of the station canopies is wrapping up.
Metro is preparing Omaha’s new ORBT rapid transit bus system for its 2020 launch. The ORBT station canopies are being built by Dimensional Innovations in Overland Park, Kansas. The ORBT stations will have Wi-Fi, ticket kiosks and raised boarding platforms.
Metro transit has delayed its ORBT — Omaha Rapid Bus Transit — project before through the years of planning and preparations. The most recent goal had been an April 2020 start; the goal before that was a 2019 start.
The ORBT line will take an approach to transit that Omaha hasn’t seen.
Passengers will get on and off the bus on the raised platforms being built now. The rapid transit buses will make more limited stops on the route between Westroads Mall and downtown, use technology to hold a green light longer and ride on a semidedicated lane east of 30th Street.
Jason Rose, Metro transit’s outreach coordinator for ORBT, said Metro is confident that it will meet the fall 2020 start.
Rose said he knows the platform construction has gotten off to a slow start. Still, he said, “This is the biggest transit investment in the city in decades — it’s well worth taking good time to do it. But it’s also learning how to create a new system.”
Metro and contractor the Weitz Co. started construction in August. But weeks before that, the Metropolitan Utilities District cracked into Dodge Street to update its infrastructure underneath a number of stations.
Rose said Metro got a late start in the construction season. Workers found that the utilities under the street were more complicated than expected. Through the construction, he said, crews have been improving their system for installing the unique platforms.
Metro anticipated each platform would take 40 days to build. The first completed stations at 72nd, 84th and 90th Streets each took more than three months.
Another seven stations are in various stages of construction and could wrap up within weeks if weather cooperates. The construction will be focusing more on downtown, where crews have more room to work, Rose said.
After that, 14 more platforms are left to build.
ORBT will have stations on both sides of Dodge Street at 90th, 84th, 72nd, 62nd, 49th, 42nd and 33rd Streets. Other stations will be along Douglas Street eastbound at Park Avenue, 24th Street, 19th Street, 15th Street and 10th Street; and up Dodge Street at 12th Street, 15th Street, 20th Street, 24th Street and Park Avenue.
All 10 orange ORBT buses have been delivered to Omaha, and construction of the station canopies is wrapping up.
With the delays, the project’s cost is rising — from an earlier estimate of $35 million to $37 million.
Metro received a $14.9 million federal transportation grant in 2014 and has spent other federal funds. Other contributors include the Peter Kiewit Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, Mutual of Omaha, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Metropolitan Utilities District.
Is better planning for utilities in the works for Eastbound stops? Or will it be delay ridden as Westbound stops has been? Will the buses be off warranty by the time the are put into service? Hope this works better than their planning has. Kiewit involved in the planning? Doesn't sound like their work.
There is no "news" in announcing the delay of yet another government boondoggle: It's easily predictable and should be expected.
As for new vehicle warranty: There may be none. If the buses ARE covered, "the clock" probably started when they left for Omaha. Such things are negotiated in the contract.
