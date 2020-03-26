Metro transit will reduce its weekday bus schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the weekend schedule will not change.

On weekdays, buses will run on the same schedule that they run on Saturdays. To view the new schedules, visit ometro.com.

Metro already has made bus rides free to protect its drivers from the coronavirus. Riders are now encouraged to enter and exit at the rear of the bus to create distance between bus drivers and passengers.

The transit agency also has reduced service on its seven express routes and discouraged all nonessential bus travel and rides on its MOBY service.

Ridership is down by about half, or about what’s typical for a Saturday, Metro says. — Jeffrey Robb