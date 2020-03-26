Metro transit will reduce its weekday bus schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the weekend schedule will not change.

On weekdays, buses will run on the same schedule that they run on Saturdays. To view the new schedules, visit ometro.com.

Metro already has made bus rides free to protect its drivers from the coronavirus. Riders are now encouraged to enter and exit at the rear of the bus to create distance between bus drivers and passengers.

The transit agency also has reduced service on its seven express routes and discouraged all nonessential bus travel and rides on its MOBY service.

Ridership is down by about half, or about what’s typical for a Saturday, Metro says. — Jeffrey Robb

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email