Maybe it was the wine, maybe it was the romance. Maybe it was simply their whimsical spirits.
But one night in 1983, after sharing a bottle of Cold Duck along Omaha’s Missouri Riverfront, Bill Desh and Brenda Morlan decided to toss the bottle into the river with a note in it.
Desh penned a rhyming note and a drawing, wrapped it tightly with two rubber bands and then tucked it in the bottle along with a stamp and a dime. He corked it tightly and tossed.
From there, the bottle bobbed along, probably getting caught in debris and picked up by high water, until it crossed the river and came to rest in the bottom land outside of Rock Port, Missouri.
Some 80 miles south of where it started at N.P. Dodge Park. Some 37 years later.
It was found by an obliging father who was hunting deer antlers for himself and green bottles for his 9-year-old daughter.
Daron Peshek said he almost didn’t pick up the bottle. He’d already tossed an unusual green bottle in his backpack when he spied this more ordinary one.
“I thought, what the heck, I’ll grab this one,” he said. When he saw the note, he knew immediately that daughter Tenley would get a thrill out of it.
He was right.
Tenley has a collection of about 20 green bottles, which she’s arranged outdoors. But not this one.
“Right now, the bottle is inside because I don’t want someone breaking it,” she said. The note is carefully stored away, she said, “so nothing bad happens to it.”
“It was pretty cool that we found an almost 40-year-old bottle,” Tenley said, noting how serendipity played a role. “If it wasn’t for me collecting green bottles, I’m pretty sure nobody else would have found it.”
Serendipity also played a role in how the Pesheks found Bill Desh.
The next day, Peshek’s wife, Gina, told co-workers about her husband’s find. A coworker perked up. William Desh? Of Omaha? The coworker had an Omaha cousin by that name.
The one and the same.
“This is definitely a feel-good moment that makes a person realize how connected we really all are,” Gina Peshek said in a note to The World-Herald.
Desh, too, said he was amazed, not only by the bottle being found, but by the relationships that connect people.
“It was magic, that’s what it was,” Desh said. “I’ve always had this thing: You have to believe in magic. If you do, it will happen.”
Desh said he still recalls that night on the river. “It was kind of unique,” he said.
He had gotten off work late, and he and Morlan picked up the bottle of sparkling wine — which was on sale — and headed to the river.
“I wrote a simple note and threw it in the river,” he said. “We never expected to see it again.”
The two eventually went their separate ways, and neither married, Desh said. But over the years, they’ve remained friends and reconnected when Morlan moved back to Omaha recently. He said he went by her house to tell her about the bottle being found.
“It was quite the moment for both me and her. We had a lot of good times, a lot of memories,” he said. “That lady still owns a piece of my heart and soul. I still consider her a good friend.”
Desh was 31 at the time. He’s now 67.
Here’s what Desh wrote, according to Gina Peshek, who transcribed the two-page note (which included a drawing of a bull’s head):
“Worken one night, drinken some wine. Got kinda silly, half out of our mines. Put a note in a bottle, through in a dime. Hopen and wish-en for more good times.
“If you and a lady or a lady and man. Have ever drank wine, Help yourself to the dime and (illegible words) the time and the stamp. Send to … William L Desh.” The note also included his Omaha address near 45th Avenue and Corby Street.
“Broon and the Bull. You and me in “83” You and me and one more in “84””
Desh said Broon and Bull were his and Brenda Morlan’s nicknames. The note also mentions Jeeps and Harley Davidson motorcycles, and Desh said he drove a Jeep and rode a Harley. He said he can’t remember how long it’s been since he left that Omaha home. He now lives in Papillion but spends considerable time in Omaha where he works as a caregiver.
Gina Peshek said she marvels at the trip the bottle took and the timing of its discovery — March 26, just as the coronavirus was taking hold.
“This bottle traveled over 70 miles, and 37 years later it was discovered. It not only survived the trip down the Missouri River, but several floods as well!” she wrote in a note she sent to The World-Herald and her hometown paper. “It couldn’t have happened at a more perfect time with everything that is currently going on in the world. ...This is proof that there is light, even in the darkest of times!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.