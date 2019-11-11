If you wanted to catch today's solar event, you're out of luck. (And with temps in the low 20s, that might not be a bad thing.)
An event hosted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha to help the public spot Mercury pass between the sun and Earth was canceled. High winds, cloud cover and snow would make the viewing less than ideal.
The transit will be visible again in 2032, but not from North America.
