When Connie Mansfield was the president of the Bellevue Optimist Club in 2002 and 2003, there were 50 members. Now there are 12, and leaders are considering folding the group.
Membership in the Omaha-area Alfonza W. Davis chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., led by Bellevue’s Bob Rose, is down from 196 paid members two decades ago to just eight today.
They are not alone.
Civic organizations across the country are struggling to retain and recruit new members, and some studies have shown volunteerism in general is down. Explanations of why vary.
Life is busier than it used to be. Children’s activities take up too much time to add another commitment. Traditional civic groups aren’t marketing themselves well, some say. Society is less community-focused.
Children and their activities are frequently mentioned as a barrier that organizations encounter as they gauge the interest of a potential new member.
The Rev. Harry Buse, pastor at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, knows the dynamic well. The parish’s sports programming has some of the church’s most dedicated volunteers. Parents get involved when their children participate but drift away as they age out, he said.
Shelli Dart, director of youth ministries at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, encounters the same issues. She said Wednesday and Sunday used to be church days, but sports, band and other activities demand more time than they used to and aren’t confined to specific seasons anymore.
The five-day workweek isn’t as universal as it once was either, she said.
First Presbyterian won’t keep a child from participating in the church’s youth programs because he or she skips a meeting, but a coach or band director could keep students from participating if they miss a practice, she said.
A fear of overcommitment is common.
Connie and Chuck Mansfield have been involved with the Optimists for decades. Chuck, the current president, joined in the early ’80s, and Connie joined in 1993.
They said people are reluctant to join because they don’t want to get dragged into more volunteer work than they anticipated when they joined.
The expectation to attend meetings regularly also can be unappealing, they said, especially if they have to commute to and from Omaha.
“It seems people just don’t want to join things anymore,” Chuck Mansfield said.
On the other hand, Heather Chaney, the president of the Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club, believes social media fuels a perception that the busier someone is, the more successful that person is. If someone already has commitments or is looking for things to do, it can be difficult to cut through the noise, she said.
Busyness is too simplistic of an explanation, Buse said. He said he believes today’s society is more self-centered than it used to be, and the church tries to counteract that with its Christian message. But, he said, “ours is a relatively faint voice compared to all the voices out there in the marketplace.”
Organization leaders acknowledge there is a generation gap between current and potential members.
Most members of groups are in their 40s or older. Buse said people who are most involved and attend Mass regularly are older.
Jessica Franker, 31, said the stereotype of younger generations is just that, a stereotype.
She is director of operations at Castle and Associates and is heavily involved with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s Modern Professionals group. The group’s main focus is for business networking, but it also organizes fundraisers for nonprofits in the area.
Franker said she didn’t know much if anything about groups like Kiwanis or the Optimists. She said she believes it’s because they don’t market themselves through social media or don’t inhabit the same social and networking circles.
“Within our network and within our community we hear of the events and we hear of the mission that other people are doing but not specifically those groups,” she said. “It’s not the fact that we don’t want to volunteer. It’s the fact that we don’t even know about them.”
Ashley O’Neal, 25, who works in marketing at SignIT in Omaha and is involved in several chamber of commerce groups, said that she also didn’t know much about civic groups and that they may not be getting their organizations in front of the right people.
“If people want to be involved, they’re going to make time to be involved,” O’Neal said.
Jon Firmature, executive director of Habit for Humanity of Sarpy County, said the organization has seen its volunteer involvement increase recently. He attributed it to reinvigorated partnerships with other groups and with Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue University and Wells Fargo.
Habitat recently started using prebuilt houses for its projects, which cut the time needed to complete a house from 20 to 30 weeks to between 16 and 20. It has also leveraged a volunteer database to draw back volunteers.
Carolyn Pospisil, executive director of the Bellevue Housing Agency, is also leading Sarpy County’s long-term disaster response group.
She said many people view civic groups as geared toward business networking, not volunteering, and are more likely to go directly to a nonprofit or devote their time to a cause that is important to them.
“Most nonprofits I know are doing well with volunteering,” she said.
Pospisil said church and faith-based groups have been the long-term recovery group’s most active volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.