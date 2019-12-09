Omaha Fire Department medics driving in north Omaha Sunday night noticed smoke and flames coming from a house and stopped to help two residents to safety.

The fire inside 2820 N. 26th St. was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Most of the damage was in the rear of the structure, fire officials said.

Two dogs were rescued from the house. No injuries were reported. 

Another fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 3321 Seward St. The four occupants of the home were out of the house when firefighters arrived. 

The Red Cross went to the houses to help the residents find alternative lodging.

