An Omaha woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash that closed Dodge Street in both directions for over two hours.
Kristi Coughlin, 55, is thought to have had a medical problem prior to the crash, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress. Coughlin was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
Police closed Dodge Street in both directions between 38th and 41st Streets. Eastbound Dodge opened around 10:30 a.m. and the westbound lanes opened about 11 a.m.
Investigators determined that Coughlin was eastbound on Dodge Street about 8:15 a.m. in a 2016 Lexus SUV. The Lexus rear-ended an eastbound 2008 Jeep Liberty in the intersection of 40th and Dodge Streets before striking a northbound 2009 Hyundai Accent.
The Hyundai driver was cited on suspicion of driving during suspension and driving on bald tires.
