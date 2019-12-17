An Omaha woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash that closed Dodge Street in both directions for over two hours. 

Kristi Coughlin, 55, is thought to have had a medical problem prior to the crash, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress. Coughlin was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. 

Police closed Dodge Street in both directions between 38th and 41st Streets. Eastbound Dodge opened around 10:30 a.m. and the westbound lanes opened about 11 a.m.

Investigators determined that Coughlin was eastbound on Dodge Street about 8:15 a.m. in a 2016 Lexus SUV. The Lexus rear-ended an eastbound 2008 Jeep Liberty in the intersection of 40th and Dodge Streets before striking a northbound 2009 Hyundai Accent. 

The Hyundai driver was cited on suspicion of driving during suspension and driving on bald tires.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription