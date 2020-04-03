20200312_new_coronapresser_cm_pic001 (copy)

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at a recent press conference about local government's response to the coronavirus.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Spread out in Omaha city parks, or risk their closure.

Mayor Jean Stothert and other public officials on Friday announced additional restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At a press conference, she admonished parkgoers to stop gathering in large groups, specifically mentioning crowding problems last weekend at Standing Bear Lake, Zorinsky Lake, Flanagan Lake, Levi Carter Park and Walnut Grove Park, which were full of people because of nice spring weather.

At Levi Carter, which is near Carter Lake, an estimated 1,000 people gathered over the weekend, she said. A social media post was also floating around telling people to come party at the park, which blatantly disregards the county's health orders, she said.

The City of Omaha has 260 parks and plenty of space to enjoy them, but people must keep a safe 6-foot distance from others, Stothert said.

“We know that social distancing works. We know that limiting crowds works,” she said. “We are asking you to comply, or we will shut it down.”

This weekend, Omaha police officers will be monitoring crowds and can shut down the park the next day if there are problems. Currently, all parks, including dog parks, are still open.

But Stothert has closed youth softball, baseball and soccer fields because too many gatherings were occurring — like coaches practicing with an entire team, she said. The Seymour Smith frisbee golf course has also been closed and baskets removed after 500 people overloaded the area. Playgrounds in city parks have also been closed.

Golf courses are open, but officials have increased tee times to 15 minutes apart.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said that, as of Friday afternoon, 129 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 10 new cases Friday.

Eighteen people are currently hospitalized for the virus, and she said 632 hospital beds are available throughout Douglas County that can be used to treat people who have COVID-19.

The number of positive cases at the Douglas County Health Center continues to rise. A total of 13 long-term care residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, Douglas County Board member Mary Ann Borgeson said. The residents are in their rooms and are being monitored, while the employees are self-isolating at home. All are in stable condition, Borgeson said.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Nebraska should have a flatter peak than other states as long as the public continues to practice social distancing, decreases travel and doesn't gather in groups of 10 or more people.

But that would mean the peak will be later — and the number of cases will slowly rise and slowly fall, he said.

“We’re going to prolong this, but we’re not going to exceed the capacity of our health care system,” he said. “This is all about personal social responsibility.”

