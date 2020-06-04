20200604_new_oldmarketbusinesses_zl1 (copy)

A new curfew is a possibility for Friday and Saturday nights in Omaha, according to the Old Market Association.

Mayor Jean Stothert is reinstating Omaha's curfew for Friday and Saturday nights.

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.

The curfew was announced Thursday by the mayor, based on the recommendation of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The announcement came as protesters planned new demonstrations around the city this weekend. Omaha police are aware of five events planned for Friday and a large gathering on Saturday with 4,000 participants expected, the Mayor's Office said in a press release. 

"This is unfortunate but necessary," Stothert said. "We will continue to encourage and support peaceful protests, but we must also take proactive steps to reduce risk to everyone — the participants, the public and first responders." 

The curfew doesn’t apply to people going to and from work, medical personnel, the press, the homeless, law enforcement, Nebraska National Guard, and some others. Violation of the curfew is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and jail time of up to six months.

The city was under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. But Stothert and Schmaderer said Wednesday that after observing the protests Tuesday night, they felt comfortable rescinding the curfew that locked down the city.

Protests around the country followed the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, whose neck was pressed down by a now-former police officer’s knee for nearly 9 minutes.

In an email on Thursday, the Old Market Association told its members that a new curfew was under consideration.

The neighborhood group said it expects "small groups of peaceful demonstrations to continue to occur in our historic neighborhood nightly for the next few days. We welcome those needing to be heard."

During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert recommended that local business owners with boarded-up windows keep the boards in place a few more days.

Recent protests have remained peaceful, but last Friday and Saturday nights, demonstrations were marred by acts of vandalism and the shooting death of 22-year-old protester James Scurlock in the Old Market.

New protests are planned in several locations Friday: at Memorial Park; 60th and Center Streets; near 72nd and Dodge Streets; and downtown.

A Saturday evening protest is planned at the Douglas County Courthouse downtown.

A prayer vigil also could occur in North Omaha, near the family home of Scurlock, who was shot and killed by Jake Gardner, the owner of The Hive bar, last Saturday night. 

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially recommended no charges against Gardner but has since decided he will ask a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury in the Omaha man's death.

Protesters have cited Scurlock's death as the latest example of a black man dying unnecessarily. 

