20200323_new_pour_zl6

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left, and Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour at a press conference on March 22.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha officials will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the local response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Among those expected to speak are Mayor Jean Stothert, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who will be discussing federal aid to cities. 

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

