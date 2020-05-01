Omaha officials will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those expected to speak are Mayor Jean Stothert, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who will be discussing federal aid to cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.