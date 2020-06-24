The cafe, near 24th and Leavenworth Streets, closed June 15. Days later, the owners released a statement saying they had received threats and that the noisy protests took a toll.
Tony Caniglia declined to comment when reached by a reporter on Wednesday.
Stothert — along with Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse — met with the cafe owners on Tuesday.
“We wanted to make sure we heard their side of the story,” Stothert said.
The investigation will look into any criminal activity, including reports that protesters pounded on restaurant windows and blocked traffic, Stothert said. Those acts could be considered misdemeanors.
Rumors also have swirled about protesters attempting to extort a monetary donation from cafe owners. Stothert said that also will be looked into.
Schmaderer will review video from the cafe as well as body camera video from officers who were at the scene.
There was some confusion as to whether Omaha police responded to the protests, Stothert said. But officers were there both days. Off-duty state troopers were hired by the cafe on Sunday, June 14 to act as security, she said.
“The message I wanted to give to them — and I wanted them to hear it from me — is we don’t want them to go out of business. We don’t want them to close,” Stothert said.
In the meeting, the restaurant owner’s son, who is also named Tony, addressed the comments he made on social media. Stothert said those comments were "not very acceptable" and that the younger Caniglia understood why they caused anger.
The since-deleted Facebook post, made in response to recent protests nationally that had turned violent, said, “Get rid of the rubber bullets and it’s time to go lethal.”
The post also referred to using rioters “as target practice.”
David Mitchell, one of the organizers of the protests, declined to comment on Wednesday.
In a previous interview with The World-Herald, Mitchell said he wasn’t the one asking for a monetary donation. His ultimate goal was to receive a public apology and have the menu item’s name changed.
In a video posted to his Facebook page, Mitchell can be heard off camera mentioning the protesters’ demands. He addresses the desire for a public apology and also a fellow protester's demand for a donation to the Malcolm X Memorial. At another point, while Mitchell talks with the restaurant representatives, they tell him they were asked for a $500,000 donation.
Stothert said it’s important to support peaceful protests, but sometimes protesters cross the line.
“We don’t want to let this one incident that was a few hours on a Saturday and Sunday to close a longstanding business that people enjoyed,” Stothert said.
