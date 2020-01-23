...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...SNOW. ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
breakingfeatured
Mayor Jean Stothert wants a vote on $200 million in Omaha street bonds this May
Mayor Jean Stothert wants Omaha voters to decide this May whether to spend $200 million on repairing city streets.
At a Thursday morning press conference, Stothert announced she will put her plan before the City Council. That will be the next step in a major street maintenance plan Stothert began discussing last summer.
If the council grants final approval Feb. 11, Omaha voters will decide May 12 whether the city can issue $200 million in bonds for streets. The vote will be part of the regular May primary in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I think Omaha needs these funds. Our roads are sub-standard. It will probably result in taxes going up to pay for it, but what's the alternative?
Use the 35 Million from the restaurant Tax that you said you would vowed to get rid of. But you discovered it is a cash cow that helps you with the city budget
How is it possible for Omaha to have one of the single highest property tax rates in the nation, yet never have enough money for basic street repairs?
I agree. Omaha needs to stop annexing everyone into the city and concentrate on making what we have better, before bring more into a crumbling infrastructure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.