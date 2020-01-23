Mayor Jean Stothert wants Omaha voters to decide this May whether to spend $200 million on repairing city streets.

At a Thursday morning press conference, Stothert announced she will put her plan before the City Council. That will be the next step in a major street maintenance plan Stothert began discussing last summer.

If the council grants final approval Feb. 11, Omaha voters will decide May 12 whether the city can issue $200 million in bonds for streets. The vote will be part of the regular May primary in Omaha.

In a large part of the Omaha suburbs, the May ballot will include a school bond issue, as well. This week, the Millard School Board decided to put a $125 million bond proposal before voters on May 12.

Stothert has been floating her idea to set up what she sees as a long-term, sustainable plan to address maintenance of Omaha streets.

Omaha spends $41 million annually on street repair, but needs to be spending more like $75 million a year, Stothert said. The bond issue would address what she says is a $34 million annual shortfall.

This is a developing story. Check tomorrow's paper or Omaha.com for more updates.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

