A MAT bus had to be towed off the Douglas County Courthouse lawn Monday morning. A tow company employee said he was told the air brakes on the bus failed and it rolled backwards overnight.

A parked MAT bus apparently lost brake pressure and ended up on the lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday.

The large passenger bus turned heads near 17th and Farnam Streets during the morning commuter rush. It was removed by a tow company about 10 a.m.

A spokesman for Metro Area Transit said a report of what happened was not immediately available. One of the tow company workers said it appeared the brakes on the bus failed.

The tow company worker said he was told the bus was parked Sunday night on Farnam Street. At some point, the air brakes lost pressure, allowing the bus to roll backwards. The bus, which had to back over about 1-foot curb to reach the lawn, did not appear to be heavily damaged other than a couple flat tires and bent rims.

The lawn at the courthouse, however, had deep gouges from the bus tires that appeared 12 to 14 feet long. A courthouse sign had also been knocked over.

A MAT bus had to be towed off the Douglas County Courthouse lawn Monday morning. The incident left gouges of approximately 12 to 14 feet in the lawn.

