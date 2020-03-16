A parked MAT bus apparently lost brake pressure and ended up on the lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday.
The large passenger bus turned heads near 17th and Farnam Streets during the morning commuter rush. It was removed by a tow company about 10 a.m.
A spokesman for Metro Area Transit said a report of what happened was not immediately available. One of the tow company workers said it appeared the brakes on the bus failed.
The tow company worker said he was told the bus was parked Sunday night on Farnam Street. At some point, the air brakes lost pressure, allowing the bus to roll backwards. The bus, which had to back over about 1-foot curb to reach the lawn, did not appear to be heavily damaged other than a couple flat tires and bent rims.
The lawn at the courthouse, however, had deep gouges from the bus tires that appeared 12 to 14 feet long. A courthouse sign had also been knocked over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.