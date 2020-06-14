Despite an outpouring of help, with some volunteers traveling more than 100 miles, searchers over the weekend were unable to find 8-year-old Tarie Price, who who fell into the Platte River last week.
This 8-year-old girl, Tarie Price, went missing on the Platte River Thursday afternoon.
Sarpy County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Erhart said a smaller group of searchers will return Monday morning. Authorities no longer are requesting volunteer assistance, he said.
Tarie was with family on a Platte River sandbar when she got separated from her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others about 3 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen about a half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Erhart said searchers have come from all over, some from as far away as Osmond, Nebraska, north of Norfolk, and others from Nance County, west of Columbus.
"Volunteers came from absolutely everywhere," Erhart said. "It was unbelievable. I couldn't even hope to tell you how many or where everyone was from."
Searchers looked along the Platte from Schramm Park to its mouth at the Missouri River and then along a stretch of the Missouri, he said.
A cadaver dog also was used and indicated a spot where Tarie's body might be, Erhart said. However a closer search of that area did not yield her body.
Sunday's search was hampered by high winds, which gusted to nearly 40 mph, prompting authorities to pull air boats off the river at 3 p.m. The rest of the search was suspended at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Erhart said.
On Monday, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team will conduct the search.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help understanding what happened on Thursday. Anyone at the scene, or who may have witnessed what happened, is asked to call 402-593-1593 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Photos: Our best staff images from June 2020
Rally
Marchers walk east down Dodge Street towards Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday, May 29, 2020. People were protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hug
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking to the media about the death of James's son James Scurlock, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was killed during a protest the night before by Jake Gardner.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and theirs hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fire
A cat peers out of a burned house at 2853 Vane St., on Monday, June 01, 2020. One person died in the fire on Sunday. Damage was seen to two houses and a detached garage.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police
Law enforcement line up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A protester was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian. An 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Sunday, and the Nebraska National Guard was called in to assist with protests.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday, May 31, 2020. They were protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest
Protestors and law enforcement face-off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew nears.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protestor
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200601_new_bestofjune_11
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8 p.m. curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8 p.m. curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
March
A crowd demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flower
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group chants for James Scurlock during a demonstration on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers
Flowers rest on a traffic barrel blocking off 14th Street on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protestor
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Sydnee Harris, of Omaha, and dozens of others protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
March
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
Nicole Baker helps her two-year-old son Atlas Ebel paint in the letters on a mural of James Scurlock on the side of Culprit Cafe & Bakery at 1603 Farnam St. on Thursday, June 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
March
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary BearHeels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
People cheer at Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
March
Marchers walk east down Dodge Street towards Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
A crowd moves along Dodge Street on a march to Memorial Park for a solidarity rally on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
March
A woman holds a "History has its eyes on you" sign while marching up the hill at Memorial Park for a solidarity rally on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
Terrell McKinney, Leo Louis II and J Shannon hold their first in the air with the crowd during a solidarity rally on Sunday at Memorial Park in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
James Scurlock II salutes the crowd during a solidarity rally on Sunday at Memorial Park in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoo
People watch the elephants at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020.This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Black Lives Matter
Paige Reitz sets Black Lives Matter posters on the floor of the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery for people to pick up at The Union For Contemporary Art on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rainbow
A rainbow appears over a farm field east of Tecumseh, Nebraska after severe storms blew through the area on Tuesday, June 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Splash Pad
Bear Drinkall, 5, of Omaha, plays at the Westwood Heights Park splash pad in Omaha on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.