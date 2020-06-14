Despite an outpouring of help, with some volunteers traveling more than 100 miles, searchers over the weekend were unable to find 8-year-old Tarie Price, who who fell into the Platte River last week.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Erhart said a smaller group of searchers will return Monday morning. Authorities no longer are requesting volunteer assistance, he said.

Tarie was with family on a Platte River sandbar when she got separated from her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others about 3 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen about a half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Erhart said searchers have come from all over, some from as far away as Osmond, Nebraska, north of Norfolk, and others from Nance County, west of Columbus.

"Volunteers came from absolutely everywhere," Erhart said. "It was unbelievable. I couldn't even hope to tell you how many or where everyone was from."

Searchers looked along the Platte from Schramm Park to its mouth at the Missouri River and then along a stretch of the Missouri, he said.

A cadaver dog also was used and indicated a spot where Tarie's body might be, Erhart said. However a closer search of that area did not yield her body.

Sunday's search was hampered by high winds, which gusted to nearly 40 mph, prompting authorities to pull air boats off the river at 3 p.m. The rest of the search was suspended at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Erhart said.

On Monday, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team will conduct the search.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help understanding what happened on Thursday. Anyone at the scene, or who may have witnessed what happened, is asked to call 402-593-1593 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

