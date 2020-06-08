Bryce Crandall, of Omaha, and Shawn Koranda, of David City, carry a wooden cross as more than 100 people attend the Way of the Cross event on Good Friday as a procession started at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and navigated through Memorial Park.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in the background.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryce Crandall, of Omaha, and Shawn Koranda, of David City, carry a wooden cross as more than 100 people attend the Way of the Cross event on Good Friday as a procession started at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and navigated through Memorial Park.
An associate pastor at Omaha's St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the church to cancel Mass and close the parish office for the next two weeks.
In a letter on the church's website, the Rev. Ralph O'Donnell said the Rev. Toby Letak, an associate pastor at the church, tested positive for the virus. The Douglas County Health Department recommended that anyone who spent 10 minutes or more within 6 feet of Letak should self-quarantine for 14 days, even if they were wearing a mask.
"Whereas this is difficult and unfortunate news, I can tell you Father Toby is not symptomatic at this time and has not had a fever," O'Donnell wrote. "He arranged for testing this week only after experiencing a brief bout of nausea. Father Toby plans to quarantine at the rectory and appreciates your prayers."
Letak learned he tested positive on Friday, said Deacon Tim McNeil, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Omaha. McNeil said Letak doesn't know how or where he was exposed to the virus.
"He was really good at wearing a mask," McNeil said.
O'Donnell said he and others who work in the parish office do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. But out of caution, anyone who has worked closely with Letak will quarantine for the next two weeks and get tested.
The church is located near 60th and Dodge Streets.
The church will stay open on a daily basis from noon to 3 p.m., but public Mass and Mass recordings will be canceled for the next two weeks.
McNeil said he thinks Letak is the first priest in the archdiocese to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Starting last month, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed churches and other places of worship to begin holding in-person services again, with some restrictions. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, attendees have to space out in the pews, and objects such as collection plates and prayer books aren't supposed to be passed around.
McNeil said a number of new protocols have been put in place at archdiocesan churches. Lines for communion are single file, there is no communal chalice of wine, every other pew is kept empty and people are discouraged from chatting and lingering after Mass.
Most churches in the archdiocese are continuing with a combination of livestreamed Masses and in-person services. Attendance at services inside churches has been modest, McNeil said — most are still choosing to watch from home.
"People are being careful," he said.
Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"He was really good at wearing a mask," McNeil said.
This is a clear misunderstanding about the purpose of the mask. A mask doesn't do a lot to protect you. It does a lot to protect others if you happen to have covid and don't realize it. We wear masks to protect others!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.