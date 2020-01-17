Below are a list of events scheduled to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Omaha
When: Monday. Performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.
Second Annual High School Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream” Original Social Justice Music, Poetry and Dance Competition. Event sponsored by Omaha Rights and Relations Department.
More information: free tickets available at www.ticketomaha.com.
University of Nebraska Medical Center
When: Monday, noon
Where: Clarkson Tower, Lower Storz Pavilion
University of Nebraska Medical Center hosts a celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The keynote speaker is Dell Gines, senior community development adviser with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Omaha branch.
University of Nebraska at Omaha
When: Monday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Check-in at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center
UNO’s office of Civic and Social Responsibility hosts a Signature Service Day, where community members are invited to participate in various service projects.
For more information and schedule of events: https://www.unomaha.edu/news/events/mlk-day-of-service.php
Pancake breakfast
When: Monday, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Together, 812 S. 24th St.
Omaha’s Together and Partnership 4 Kids hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. pancake breakfast. Free-will donations will be accepted to benefit Together’s Nourish program, which will go toward providing food, nutrition and wellness services to the community.
Durham Museum
When: Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 801 S. 10th St.
Free admission. Story time readings held throughout the day, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech shown in the Mutual of Omaha Theater. People also can see artifacts from the March on Washington and the Civil Rights movement in the exhibit “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics.”
More information: https://durhammuseum.org/event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-free-admission/?instance_id=13769
Omaha Children’s Museum
When: Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and member hour from 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: 500 S. 20th St.
Several activities for families planned, including a color and light science show, Kitchen ABC’s, reading “The Skin You Live In” and making hot chocolate jars and friendship bracelets.
Kaneko
When: Monday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: 111 Jones St.
Fifth Martin Luther King Jr. Talent show, partnering with FLIYE Art Youth Development and Love’s Jazz and Arts Center to feature various artists.
For more information: https://thekaneko.org/programs/mlk-day-talent-show/
Creighton University
Creighton University will have three days of events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
24th & Glory When: Monday, 3 p.m.
Where: Mike and Josie Harper Center Hixson-Lied Auditorium
Panel discussion about “24th & Glory, The intersection of civil rights and Omaha’s greatest generation of athletes,” a book and World-Herald series by reporter Dirk Chatelin that tells about the rise of north Omaha and the generation of athletes it spawned in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Unity prayer luncheon, other events When: Tuesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Mike and Josie Harper Center Ahmanson Ballroom
The luncheon features Tricia Bent-Goodley, director at Howard University School of Social Work. From 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., a national day of racial healing dialogue will be in the Mike and Josie Harper Center, room 3028. A student recognition ceremony is at 6 p.m. in the Mike and Josie Harper Center Hixson-Lied Auditorium.
Choir When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: V.J. and Angela Skutt Student Center
Wednesday’s events include cake and choir.
More information: https://www.creighton.edu/mlk/
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events starting with the 25th MLK Youth Rally and March.
Rally, march When: Monday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Start at the Nebraska Union Ballroom and march to the State Capitol
Dish It Up! When: Tuesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, OASIS Student Lounge
Yaw Kyeremateng, a poet, artist and activist from the University of Southern California, leads a conversation about poetry in activism. Lunch will follow the event.
Film When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
UNL will show “Always in Season.” This NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR hosted film will show how descendants of lynching victims are working together to heal their history.
Concert When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kimball Recital Hall
This event will feature “Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert.” Redbone is an American blues and soul singer of part Cherokee, Choctaw, European and African-American descent. Her music is a mix of rhythm and blues, soul music influences and traditional Native American music.
Ticket information: https://www.liedcenter.org/event/martha-redbone-presents-bone-hill-concert.
Community conversation
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Where: Lied Center Commons
A community conversation, “Telling Our Stories,” led by Martha Redbone and Margaret Huettl, an assistant professor of history and ethnic studies at UNL.
Bellevue University
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Margre H. Durham Student Center
The university hosts a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service that includes making tie blankets for Heartland Family Service’s Housing Sanctuary Program.
Hastings College
When: Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m.
Where: French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave. in Hastings.
Presentation by Preston Love Jr., founder and director of the Black Votes Institute of Community Engagement in Omaha and author of the book, “Economic Cataracts, a Chronicle of Efforts to Remove the Obstacles of Urban Community Engagement and Economic Inclusion.”
