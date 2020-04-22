A man who died early Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Bellevue house had been stabbed while trying to break into a car, police said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a man who lives near 49th Street and Glasgow Avenue told Bellevue police that he had just confronted two males who were breaking into his vehicle. The two fled from the area in a 2003 Infiniti, and the man who had been stabbed was driving, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.
Several minutes later, the vehicle crashed into a house near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene. The Infiniti was discovered to have been stolen.
No one in the house was injured, Jashinske said.
Police searched for the other man who was in the car, but they were unable to find him.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).
