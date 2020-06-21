Adam Keup was hit in the right eye with a pepper ball by a Sarpy County Sheriff's deputy on the first night of Omaha protests. He was given a water bottle to try to flush out the chemical, which he later learned only agitated his eye further.
Adam Keup showed up late to the first night of Omaha’s protests at 72nd and Dodge Streets — just before midnight.
The crowd had swelled and spread out from the main rally at the intersection.
Keup came to observe with his partner, who was taking photos of the scene. Keup was standing on a sidewalk along Cass Street, on the north side of the Walgreens at 72nd and Cass.
The bulk of the protesters and law enforcement officers were on 72nd Street, at least 100 feet from where Keup stood watching.
Keup felt safe; things didn’t feel tense. But all of a sudden, Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies in riot gear and holding pepper ball guns crossed from the Walgreens parking lot to where he was standing along Cass Street.
A deputy shot two pepper balls at Keup. One hit him in his right eye, the other hit his shoulder.
Keup, 23, immediately lost his vision in that eye. Now, after three weeks, he still can’t see.
His doctors have told him that it’s hard to predict what the long-term severity of his injury will be, but his vision likely won’t be fully restored.
Before he was shot with the pepper balls, Keup had a positive view of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office — he grew up next door to Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Brown, who at one point ran for sheriff.
“This has really just altered my perspective on police, and I just don’t necessarily have the faith they will take care of the problem they caused,” Keup said. “I felt like it was such an unmotivated, unreasonable attack on me. I don’t understand why it was done.”
Keup has filed a complaint within the agency, which has launched an internal investigation. Keup’s attorney, Brian Fahey, said they’re exploring options for an injury claim because any disciplinary action wouldn’t help his client.
Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London said the office has been notified of Keup’s intent to file a lawsuit.
London said he couldn’t talk about what happened, citing the internal investigation and potential lawsuit.
“I think it would be negligent on my part to even comment,” he said.
London also declined to provide written policies or explain protocols for how deputies are supposed to use a pepper ball gun. During that May 29 protest, Omaha Police Capt. Laurie Scott was the incident commander — and all assisting agencies took direction from her.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a press conference the next day, May 30, that pepper balls are used to disperse crowds, although they can be used to fire directly at someone.
“It’s a pepper ball designed to hit the ground and disperse mace,” Schmaderer said. “That can be deployed to target points on the body, but generally it’s used to move the crowd.”
According to the Omaha Police Department policies and procedures manual, a person’s head is excluded from the listed “primary target areas” for pepper balls.
“The purpose of using a less-lethal projectile is to create a psychological and physiological stunning effect (i.e., pain compliance) in order to temporarily disable the subject without intent to cause serious bodily injury or inflict deadly force,” the manual states.
Keup had heard about the protests, but didn’t plan to attend and didn’t realize the extent of the gathering. He had returned to the Omaha area about 11 p.m. after spending the day in central Nebraska towns for his job as a financial planner.
His spouse, Grady Brodigan, with whom he lives in Council Bluffs, wanted to go to the protests to take photos. They parked in a lot near the Walgreens about 11:30 p.m. Keup said he wasn’t close to other protesters and didn’t bring signs, yell or throw anything.
Within 10 to 15 minutes of Keup’s arrival, he was hit by the pepper balls. Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies didn’t give any order or command, Keup said.
The Omaha police manual states that officers should “clearly announce, when possible” to other officers that projectiles are about to be fired. They also should give the person “loud verbal commands to comply with officer’s directions.” That didn’t happen, Keup said.
“It took me by surprise,” he said. “I didn’t know who shot me or what with. For a brief moment, I thought it was a real gun.”
In a video taken by a bystander just after Keup was hit, Brodigan and others ask for the deputies’ badge numbers and names, but they don’t get an answer. The deputies can be seen in the video wearing green helmets, vests with “SHERIFF” on them and camouflage pants. But it’s unclear whether their badge numbers or names are visible on the vests.
London said generally, he wasn’t sure whether names were emblazoned on the riot gear vests or not, and the names could have been on their backs. He did say that deputies are expected to verbally give their names or a badge number if asked.
The deputies took Keup to the Walgreens parking lot for medical attention, although Keup wouldn’t call it that.
“I don’t feel like it was adequate,” he said. “They basically gave me a water bottle and had me flush my eye out.”
Brodigan was not allowed to be with Keup. Authorities called an ambulance for Keup, but the EMTs who arrived said they wouldn’t be providing medical care at the scene. They would, however, take him to the emergency room, which would be at Keup’s cost, he said.
Keup turned down the offer and went with Brodigan to the hospital.
Doctors attempted to remove the chemicals from underneath Keup’s eyelids by pulling the swollen lids back and rubbing a swab on his eye.
“It was intense, sharp pain,” he said. “It was like taking a piece of paper and constantly cutting my eye with it.”
By Reece Ristau, Jessica Wade, Mike Sautter and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
The blunt trauma from the projectile caused blood to pool in front of his pupil, blocking his vision. As that dissipates, his doctors told him, the eye forms scar tissue, which can damage parts within the eye.
Keup said he stays in dark rooms because his eye is so sensitive to light that it’s painful. He gets tired quickly and feels useless.
“It’s really anybody’s guess whether my vision’s going to return,” he said.
Keup said he has felt depressed the past few weeks, although he said he is trying to remain optimistic about his injury. Friday, however, his doctor found scar tissue already forming in the center of Keup’s eye — which isn’t a good sign.
Keup said he would like to see reforms within policing, including increased hours of training on pepper ball guns. He said officers should understand the risks of using one and the damage it can cause.
“I just want to try to shed some light on the situation,” he said, “so hopefully people down the line don’t have to go through the same thing.”
