Bellevue police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a city park Sunday morning.

Police were called to Faulkland Park at 8700 S. 48th St. about 8:30 a.m. after a citizen found the body.

Detectives were trying to notify the family of the deceased late Sunday afternoon. No further information was available.

Bellevue police were being assisted by the Omaha Police Department crime lab.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

