A man was pronounced dead by Lincoln Fire and Rescue when officers arrived to the scene of a two-car rollover crash around 11:40 p.m. Friday.
The crash occurred near O and 44th Streets.
The driver of the SUV who died was westbound on O Street when his vehicle crossed over the median and collided with a pickup driving east.
Two individuals from the pickup were transported to a local hospital. One sustained critical injuries.
Seat belts were not in use, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing.
