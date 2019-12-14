The man who died in a Friday morning crash in Saunders County has been identified as Jose Sergio Rodas.
The 37-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, man was the front-seat passenger in a 2006 Ford 250 Super Duty pickup truck whose driver lost control on an icy roadway near Mead about 9:30 a.m.
The truck crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.
Sergio Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kristen Kusik, 64, of Lincoln, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with life-threatening injuries. She remained in critical condition as of Saturday evening.
The driver of the pickup truck, Nicolas G. Leon, 40, was transported to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Another passenger in the pickup, Anevol Hernandez, 34, was treated at the scene.
