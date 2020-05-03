A man who was in the process of learning to ride a motorcycle was critically injured Sunday in a crash at 42nd and Center Streets. 

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. in the Center Mall parking lot, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The man's name was not immediately available. 

Omaha Fire Department medics told dispatchers that CPR was being performed while the man was en route to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Medics reported that the man, who is approximately 30 years old, was learning to ride the motorcycle when it hit a wall. Witnesses estimated the motorcycle was traveling at 30 mph to 40 mph at the time of the crash. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

