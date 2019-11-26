A man, estimated to be 45 years old, was in critical condition Tuesday night after crashing his car at 90th and Burt Streets around 9:30 p.m. , according to Douglas County Dispatch.
The man was extracted from his vehicle by emergency responders. He suffered a head injury, according to scanner reports.
Emergency responders said the man was losing large amounts of blood from his left ear and had a laceration above his left eye.
The man was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
One medic remained on the scene with a second unidentified person until after 10 p.m.
