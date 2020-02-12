A person died in a shooting Wednesday night inside a home near 35th and Hamilton Streets.
The shooting at 1405 N. 35th St. was called in to police about 7:15 p.m.
Omaha Police Lt. Shane Myers said police had taken a couple of witnesses to police headquarters for questioning.
Myers said the victim was male, but he could not yet provide an age or identity.
The department has not ruled the death a homicide.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
