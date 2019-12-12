A 66-year-old man died at an Omaha hospital Thursday morning after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree near 44th Street and Curtis Avenue. 

Glen A. Smith, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition shortly after 8 a.m. CPR was being performed by paramedics en route to the hospital, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch reports. 

Investigators determined that Smith was eastbound on Curtis Avenue when the 2005 GMC Envoy he was driving veered off the roadway and struck a tree in front of 4419 Curtis Ave. Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. 

This is the 28th motor vehicle fatality that the Omaha Police traffic unit has investigated in 2019.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

