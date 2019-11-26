A man was critically injured in a crash near 204th and Q Streets around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to emergency dispatchers.
First responders found an unconscious man in his 50s or 60s slumped and bleeding from his head, according to scanner reports. A fuel spill also was reported at the scene.
The injured person was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
