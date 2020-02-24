One man was booked into jail on suspicion of arson after an apartment fire Monday morning near 108th and Charles Streets.
When Omaha firefighters arrived at Kensington Woods Apartments, 10675 Charles Plaza, after 8 a.m., they found smoke and flames coming from a third-floor apartment. The fire also had spread into the attic.
A 34-year-old occupant was rescued from a third-floor balcony and taken in serious condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was treated before being taken to the Douglas County Jail.
The fire was declared out at 8:30 a.m.
The building, valued at about $905,000, sustained an estimated $80,000 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.