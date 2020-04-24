In need of some fresh air and sunshine? Omaha’s parks will reopen Saturday, nearly a week earlier than planned — though restrictions will remain in place.
Whether city pools will open this summer remains to be seen.
Mayor Jean Stothert said in a wide-ranging press conference Friday that parks will be open citywide on Saturday with restricted hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park users must still follow social distancing guidelines, including limiting groups to 10 and maintaining six feet of space.
Earlier this month, Stothert had closed all city parks through April 30 because too many people failed to follow regulations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Omaha Police Department had been called about large gatherings in multiple city parks.
The city’s dog parks also are being reopened, but Omaha’s 197 playgrounds will remain closed. Stothert pleaded with parents to keep children off the playgrounds, because the city can’t keep the equipment disinfected.
“We want you to enjoy the outside, but we really want to protect your safety, too,” Stothert said.
Large sports practices and games are still prohibited by the state’s directed health measure, Stothert noted. As such, city ball fields and sports complexes remain closed. She said a few children shooting hoops in a park is fine, but large team gatherings should not be happening.
Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District lakes that are managed by the city, such as Flanagan Lake and Standing Bear Lake, also will open.
The future is less certain for the city’s 15 pools.
Stothert and Parks Director Brook Bench said pools and splashgrounds won’t open June 1 because 10-person limits on public gatherings would make that difficult to do.
But the mayor said it’s possible that city pools could open later in the summer, and possibly stay open later in the year than normal, into August or September.
Stothert also floated the idea that some, but not all, of the city’s pools could open. The hours of operation could be extended as well to allow people to space out when they visit the pool.
Part of the determination about how pools operate will depend on when school starts in the fall, she said.
The city’s summer camps will be evaluated in a similar manner as the pools.
The city could save money, maybe about $1 million, by not opening pools this summer, Stothert said. City officials have discussed that option because of the financial hit the city is taking related to the virus.
But ultimately, she said, the city wants to “bring some normalcy back into people’s lives.” Opening the pools would accomplish that.
Another summer staple — Omaha’s farmer’s markets — should be able to happen as long as people follow social distancing guidelines, said Stothert, who called the events a healthy activity for people.
Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said during Friday’s press conference there are good discussions happening around the opening of farmer’s markets. One possible change could be where they’re located. Officials want to ensure that people aren't crammed together.
General fund, driver of Police and Fire Departments, could take $80 million hit
The city’s $420 million general fund could take an estimated $80 million hit because of the effects of the coronavirus, Stothert said Friday.
The general fund is the pot of taxpayer-provided money that pays for each city department. About half of it is funded with property taxes. The other half comes from a combination of sales, restaurant, hotel and other occupancy taxes.
But people aren’t staying in hotels. Fewer of them are eating in restaurants and spending money in stores. That means the city misses out on tax revenue that it had anticipated when it crafted this year’s budget.
About two-thirds of the general fund goes toward the Police and Fire Departments. Add in waste collection and that figure jumps to about three-fourths of the fund.
The wider $1.1 billion budget, which includes federal money, bonds and various fees, could miss out on $127 million, Stothert said.
The mayor said she doesn’t want to raise taxes to make up the differences. She noted that’s not even an option this year because the tax levy has been set.
For now, that means the city will have to reduce its spending, a process it has already begun.
Steve Curtiss, the city’s finance director, said the city has reduced the general fund across all departments by about $5 million.
The city’s expenses related to the health care of its employees could be lower because of delays in elective surgeries and other disruptions, Curtiss said.
Other actions taken include wage decreases, hiring and spending freezes, and minimizing overtime for police officers and firefighters. Previously, Stothert had suggested delaying a new police recruit class and allowing retirements or job changes to reduce policing staffing as one option to save money.
Stothert stressed that the figures are estimates. Curtiss said it can take two months for the city to receive revenue from occupation taxes, which means the city’s financial outlook will become clearer in coming months.
Omaha is ineligible for federal money from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress because of its population size. Curtiss said the city is hopeful that the federal government will recognize that police and fire departments across the country are in jeopardy right now.
“I know the numbers we’re giving you today are a little bit bleak,” Stothert said.
Workers place food in the trunks of a cars in an alley behind the Capitol District in Omaha. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
Jim Bartling in one of his family’s hog barns in Unadilla, Nebraska, on Wednesday. “The problem with being a hog farmer is that I just can’t shut the door and lock it like store owners,” Bartling said. “This is a wound and there is no way to stop the bleeding.”
Jim Bartling walks back toward his home after making rounds on his hog farm Wednesday in Unadilla, Nebraska. "I saw this coming all the way back when it was in Wuhan. If what was happening was enough to make them shut down so much, I knew it was coming our way," he said.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
