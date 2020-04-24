We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In need of some fresh air and sunshine? Omaha’s parks will reopen Saturday, nearly a week earlier than planned — though restrictions will remain in place.

Whether city pools will open this summer remains to be seen.

Mayor Jean Stothert said in a wide-ranging press conference Friday that parks will be open citywide on Saturday with restricted hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park users must still follow social distancing guidelines, including limiting groups to 10 and maintaining six feet of space.

Earlier this month, Stothert had closed all city parks through April 30 because too many people failed to follow regulations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Omaha Police Department had been called about large gatherings in multiple city parks.

The city’s dog parks also are being reopened, but Omaha’s 197 playgrounds will remain closed. Stothert pleaded with parents to keep children off the playgrounds, because the city can’t keep the equipment disinfected.

“We want you to enjoy the outside, but we really want to protect your safety, too,” Stothert said.

Large sports practices and games are still prohibited by the state’s directed health measure, Stothert noted. As such, city ball fields and sports complexes remain closed. She said a few children shooting hoops in a park is fine, but large team gatherings should not be happening.

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District lakes that are managed by the city, such as Flanagan Lake and Standing Bear Lake, also will open.

The future is less certain for the city’s 15 pools.

Stothert and Parks Director Brook Bench said pools and splashgrounds won’t open June 1 because 10-person limits on public gatherings would make that difficult to do.

But the mayor said it’s possible that city pools could open later in the summer, and possibly stay open later in the year than normal, into August or September.

Stothert also floated the idea that some, but not all, of the city’s pools could open. The hours of operation could be extended as well to allow people to space out when they visit the pool.

Part of the determination about how pools operate will depend on when school starts in the fall, she said.

The city’s summer camps will be evaluated in a similar manner as the pools.

The city could save money, maybe about $1 million, by not opening pools this summer, Stothert said. City officials have discussed that option because of the financial hit the city is taking related to the virus.

But ultimately, she said, the city wants to “bring some normalcy back into people’s lives.” Opening the pools would accomplish that.

Another summer staple — Omaha’s farmer’s markets — should be able to happen as long as people follow social distancing guidelines, said Stothert, who called the events a healthy activity for people.

Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said during Friday’s press conference there are good discussions happening around the opening of farmer’s markets. One possible change could be where they’re located. Officials want to ensure that people aren't crammed together.

General fund, driver of Police and Fire Departments, could take $80 million hit

The city’s $420 million general fund could take an estimated $80 million hit because of the effects of the coronavirus, Stothert said Friday.

The general fund is the pot of taxpayer-provided money that pays for each city department. About half of it is funded with property taxes. The other half comes from a combination of sales, restaurant, hotel and other occupancy taxes.

But people aren’t staying in hotels. Fewer of them are eating in restaurants and spending money in stores. That means the city misses out on tax revenue that it had anticipated when it crafted this year’s budget.

About two-thirds of the general fund goes toward the Police and Fire Departments. Add in waste collection and that figure jumps to about three-fourths of the fund.

The wider $1.1 billion budget, which includes federal money, bonds and various fees, could miss out on $127 million, Stothert said.

The mayor said she doesn’t want to raise taxes to make up the differences. She noted that’s not even an option this year because the tax levy has been set.

For now, that means the city will have to reduce its spending, a process it has already begun.

Steve Curtiss, the city’s finance director, said the city has reduced the general fund across all departments by about $5 million.

The city’s expenses related to the health care of its employees could be lower because of delays in elective surgeries and other disruptions, Curtiss said.

Other actions taken include wage decreases, hiring and spending freezes, and minimizing overtime for police officers and firefighters. Previously, Stothert had suggested delaying a new police recruit class and allowing retirements or job changes to reduce policing staffing as one option to save money.

Stothert stressed that the figures are estimates. Curtiss said it can take two months for the city to receive revenue from occupation taxes, which means the city’s financial outlook will become clearer in coming months.

Omaha is ineligible for federal money from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress because of its population size. Curtiss said the city is hopeful that the federal government will recognize that police and fire departments across the country are in jeopardy right now.

“I know the numbers we’re giving you today are a little bit bleak,” Stothert said.