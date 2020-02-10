Nature lovers flocked to Fontenelle Forest on Sunday for an up-close look at some of the raptors that soar majestically overhead.
The program “Raptors ... Live!” involved volunteers from Raptor Recovery and about a dozen birds of prey, including owls and several types of falcons. The birds sat placidly on the gloved hands of the volunteers as their many virtues were extolled.
Kathy Fischer of Raptor Recovery said events like Sunday’s are held a couple of times a year so the public can better appreciate raptors.
“They are an important part of the balance of nature,” she said.
The bird population in the United States and Canada has plummeted by nearly 3 billion birds, or 29%, since 1970, according to a sweeping study reported on last year in the journal “Science.” The researchers said the drop points to a “widespread ecological crisis” most likely fueled by several factors, including the destruction of bird habitats, the widespread use of pesticides and climate change.
Kari Repaal of Bellevue came to the program to learn more about the birds she has been seeing since moving close to Fontenelle Forest. Getting to stand just a few feet away from them, she said, was a thrill.
“This is an awesome sight. It really is,” Repaal said. “We’ve been seeing them in the distance, but for us to see them up close, you realize how majestic they really are.”
Peregrine falcons like Aero, who sat on the arm of Bob Fuchs, were once on the endangered species list because of the widespread use of DDT. The pesticide was found to thin eggshells, killing the embryos inside.
“These birds are kind of an indicator of the health of the planet,” Fuchs said. “People need to appreciate what we have. They deserve to have a place in our world.”
Some of the birds tire after being on display for an hour and are taken home. Not so with Halsey, a great horned owl, who lives with Carri Honz of Lincoln and hardly ruffled a feather while she spoke to group after group.
“Great horned owls are one of the longest-living raptors,” Honz said. “In captivity, they’ve been known to live up to 60 years.”
The 29-year-old Halsey was injured in a collision in 1997 in Chase County in southwest Nebraska. He apparently suffered a concussion, and the lengthy recovery left him unfit to return to the wild.
Halsey sat quietly, but that’s not the way he is at home, Honz said. At feeding time, he sometimes even attempts to share his supper with Honz.
“Great horned owls are known as the flying tiger of the forest because of they are such great predators,” Honz said. “They really are the farmer’s best friend because they control the rodent population that gets into bins and eats grain.”
Karen Smith, a former teacher in the Omaha Public Schools, is one of the newest members of Raptor Recovery. She displayed a barn owl named Firebolt and later a merlin falcon named Tiga. The merlin falcon, at about 7 ounces, is a fascinating little predator.
“Instead of diving at other birds like the peregrine, the merlin attacks from below or horizontally,” Smith said. “It chases its prey high into the sky to tire it out.”
Laura Feller and her 6-year-old son, Charlie, make good use of their Fontenelle Forest membership. They enjoy the special events, including the nighttime “Owl Prowl.”
“This place is so special because they take such good care of everything,” Laura Feller said. “Everything that we’ve done here, including this show, is top-notch.”
