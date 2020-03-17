Election commissioners in Nebraska’s three most populous counties are sending vote-by-mail ballot request forms to all registered voters in their counties in hopes of reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus in the state’s May 12 primary election.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl had announced last week that she would do so. Her counterparts in Lancaster and Douglas Counties said Tuesday that they will as well, after their respective county boards said they would pay for the additional costs of printing and postage.

Brian Kruse, the Douglas County election commissioner, had previously rejected a request from the Douglas County Democratic Party to send the early voting ballot applications to everyone. But he changed his mind after Republicans and Democrats on the County Board urged him to send them out and said the county will cover the cost of up to $100,000.

It’s part of a push to encourage voters in Nebraska to vote without going to the polls as the coronavirus threat looms. Five states — Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana — have delayed their primaries so far, and Puerto Rico is set to postpone its primary.

Asked Tuesday whether there is any discussion of delaying Nebraska’s primary, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said, “No, I do not think that will happen. … Our primary is set for May 12 and our plan is to conduct it on that date, which is mandated by statute.”

The Nebraska State Democratic Party last week called on Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts to consider making the Nebraska primary entirely vote-by-mail, with no in-person polling. Evnen has said he opposes that idea as unnecessary and contrary to Nebraskans’ historic preference for voting in person. Nebraska law requires in-person voting in counties with more than 10,000 people. There had been a move in the Nebraska Legislature to change the law, but the Legislature has suspended its session due to the coronavirus threat.

Switching to vote-by-mail only for the primary or delaying the election came up in a Monday conference call between Evnen and the election commissioners from Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster Counties, Kruse told the Douglas County Board on Tuesday. He said those items were discussed only briefly, and that Evnen planned to talk with the governor about them and other election issues.

On Tuesday, Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage said by email, “We are in conversation with Secretary Evnen and will have more information at a future time.”

Ricketts, as part of emergency anti-coronavirus measures, has called for limiting public gatherings in Nebraska to 10 or fewer people. It’s unclear how that would affect polling places, which typically bring many more than 10 people together.

Douglas County Board Member Mary Ann Borgeson said Tuesday that she is very concerned about the potential for spreading coronavirus at polling places. She said she was particularly worried about poll workers, many of whom tend to be older.

Kruse said he didn’t know if an all vote-by-mail election could legally be done in Nebraska. That’s for people above him to decide, he said.

Some polling places may have to be moved, Kruse said. Douglas County has several polling places in retirement communities, assisted living centers and Omaha Housing Authority towers. They also have 40 polling places in schools, which may still be closed May 12 because of the coronavirus threat. Visitors currently are banned from nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We’re in the process of contacting them and finding out what their policies and procedures are,” Kruse said. “If they close them, do they have a space that could be used for the general public?”

If polling places have to be moved, his office will publicize it and send postcards to affected voters well in advance, Kruse said.

“On the bright side, we do have some time,” he said. “It’s important to remember that elections have always gone on, through tornadoes and floods and blizzards in Nebraska, and wars.”

Kruse and the other election officials urged people to vote by mail. It’s easy and safe, he said.

People have until May 1 to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots will be sent to voters by counties beginning on April 6. Voters’ completed ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.

Voters can request early ballots by going to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting. They can also obtain them from their county election commissioners’ offices online.

Douglas County voters can go to votedouglascounty.com, print a copy of the request form and return it to the election commission via mail, email, fax or in person. Kruse urged people not to submit the the forms in person unless it’s absolutely necessary, to maintain social distancing.

People without access to a computer may mail, email or fax a hand-written request for an early ballot to the Douglas County Election Commission. The request must include the voter’s name, date of birth, phone number and/or email address, registered address, the address where they want the ballot mailed and their signature.

