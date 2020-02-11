Friday is the first day Girl Scouts will start selling cookies at tables in such places as grocery stores, coffee shops and movie theaters. They started selling cookies door to door Feb. 7.
Cookie sales run through March 15.
A Girl Scout Cookie app, Cookie Finder, allows people to put in their ZIP code to find a specific cookie booth near them.
"It's going to be where it's accessible for people," spokeswoman Shannon Peterson said.
Each box costs $4, or $5 for the only gluten-free specialty cookie.
Girls can use some of the proceeds they earn to pay for camping trips or travel. Some of the money is used for community service projects, from donating food and clothes to a shelter to painting run-down playground equipment.
"They do a lot of great community service with the money earned," Peterson said. "It's a pillar of the Girl Scouts program, to give back to the community."
Cookies flavors include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-A-Lot, S'mores, Shortbread, Lemonade and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.
A new flavor, Lemon-Ups, will not be available in Nebraska.
Thanks-A-Lot cookies will be available this year for the last time.
Although it's a coincidence that the first day of cookie booth sales falls on Valentine's Day, Peterson said, "Girl Scouts cookies do make a great Valentine's Day gift."
