Results of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha survey are in, and eight of the 10 winning companies are repeats from last year.
Created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP and sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber, the initiative publicly recognizes and celebrates local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success, said Kelli P. Lieurance, a partner at Baird Holm.
Employee engagement is measured through an online survey administered and analyzed by Quantum Workplace.
Here are the 2020 winners.
{span}Companies with 25 to 200 employees:{/span}
1. Object Partners
2. Vetter Health Services Inc.
3. Verdant
4. Lockton Companies
5. Supportworks
Companies with more than 200 employees:
1. Buildertrend
2. Olsson
3. Thrasher Inc.
4. Verizon Media
5. Signature Performance
All of the companies in the category of 200-plus employees were winners in 2019 as well. Their 2020 rankings, however, have shuffled, but Buildertrend remains No. 1.
In the category of 25 to 200 employees, the top three winners repeated their standings from 2019. Lockton Companies and Supportworks are the newcomers.
“This initiative has become an invaluable tool for employers by providing a platform to set and measure engagement goals tied to their business plans,” Lieurance said. “Earning this recognition is a great source of pride for the winners, and can also be used in both marketing and recruiting efforts.”
Repeat winners are not uncommon, Lieurance said. “We often see repeat winners because they continue to take steps to ensure their teams are engaged. Those efforts often pay dividends year after year.”
She added, “Of course, we are also thrilled to recognize new names. The more businesses on the list, the stronger the Omaha community becomes.”
The winners will be publicly recognized at a luncheon at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 21. Tickets are $40 per person, or $400 for a table of 10, and are available for purchase online at www.bairdholm.com.
“It was another great year for organizations in Omaha, and we’re proud of all who participated,” said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the chamber. “We know the advantages of a dynamic work environment, and the 2020 winners have truly demonstrated what it takes to build and nurture successful teams.”The Omaha area’s largest employers
