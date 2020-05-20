We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The City of Omaha believes its entire police and fire budget for three months, about $57 million, qualifies for coronavirus relief money.

So, in the city’s view, do the $1.1 million property tax payment that the city-owned Hilton Hotel missed this spring and the $2.5 million in money that MECA spent preparing for the College World Series that got canceled, among other city liabilities.

Meanwhile, the City of Ralston wants money to reopen the Ralston Arena and to cover half of the city’s police and fire expenses. And advocacy groups want rental assistance for people at risk of homelessness.

Those were among the wishes listed Tuesday when the Douglas County Board held its first public hearing on what people think should be done with the $166 million in coronavirus relief money the federal government has allotted to Douglas County. No money was doled out Tuesday. The demands appear likely to grow, and the debate to intensify, before decisions are reached.

The money comes from the federal coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act. Besides the Douglas County money, the federal government allotted $1.09 billion to the State of Nebraska — but nothing directly to the City of Omaha. That’s because the money went only to cities and counties with more than 500,000 people, and Omaha is just under that.

County Board Chair Clare Duda has said the money will be shared with Omaha and other municipalities in Douglas County. But how much and for what expenses are wide-open questions. Duda said Tuesday that he wants the county to hire the same accounting firm that the state is hiring and to hire a part-time staffer to manage the disbursement process. Tuesday’s meeting suggested that there could be wide gaps between requests and allotments.

City of Omaha officials believe they have already incurred nearly $72 million in eligible expenses. That’s nearly half the county’s total allotment. That includes the total cost of Omaha’s Police and Fire Departments from March 1 through May 31, City Finance Director Steve Curtiss told the County Board. It also includes the pay of parks, library and other workers who were diverted to other duties by the COVID-19 threat. It includes $2.5 million that the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority spent getting ready for the College World Series and the property tax payment that the city-owned Hilton can’t make because of lost business. Those bills revert to the city under its contracts with those entities, although the NCAA may repay MECA, Curtiss said.

The city’s expenses are likely to grow. Initial guidelines from the federal government said the money was supposed to go only for COVID-related expenses that had not already been budgeted for before the pandemic. But Curtiss said that later guidelines have expanded what the money can be used for, including complete costs for fire and police.

The County Board’s response to that pitch was less than enthusiastic.

“We’re not gonna do that,” County Board member Mike Boyle said.

Ralston Mayor Don Groesser said his city will submit a request for $2.7 million in COVID-related expenses. Those include “only 50% of (Ralston’s) police and fire operational response,” and an unspecified amount to reopen the Ralston Arena.

“Since the facility has been closed with the pandemic, expenditures necessary to reopen that facility are certainly within the current funding guidelines,” Groesser said. “If Ralston does not open the arena, at some point we won’t be able to generate enough revenue to meet our city’s financial obligations.”

That would hurt the city’s ability to pay for public safety and other services, Groesser said.

Erin Feichtinger of Together Omaha said the economic toll of the pandemic is hitting vulnerable populations hard, and it will get worse. She presented a letter from 17 organizations.

“An analysis of 211 calls (to the United Way) shows 1,422 calls requesting rental assistance between March 15 and May 11 of this year, compared to just 745 in the same period last year,” Feichtinger said. “We ask that a portion of the coronavirus relief funds allocated to Douglas County through the CARES Act be used for tenant-based rental assistance.”

County Board member Chris Rodgers asked for copies of cities’ and towns’ budgets so the board can compare new expenses with previously budgeted costs.

Duda sought to strike a cooperative tone.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that at the end of the day, I am hoping the state and the county will come together in partnership to meet the City of Omaha’s needs,” Duda said. “First, we have to agree on what those needs are. … But anything we do for one city, or volunteer fire department, one town, I hope we do for all. I hope we treat everybody equally.”