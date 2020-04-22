Marjie masks

The Nebraska Health Care Association needs 5,000 cloth masks.

The Nebraska Health Care Association has a big request.

It’s asking for the public’s help in collecting 5,000 cloth face masks over the next few days to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices.

Long-term care providers are in a war against COVID-19, said Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the association.

“We are very appreciative of the community’s support and their donations to help protect our most vulnerable Nebraskans,” he said.

Anyone with immediate access to two-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable is asked to package them in sets of five in zippered sandwich bags for distribution by the association.

Masks can be mailed to the association at 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68512, or dropped off at the same address.

In Omaha, masks can be dropped at CHAD, 212 S. 74th St., Suite 205. The building is open from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

