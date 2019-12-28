A rehabilitation and long-term care facility was evacuated due to a possible carbon monoxide leak Saturday afternoon.
A suspicious odor at Azria Health Montclair near 132nd Street and West Center Road was reported just after 2 p.m., according to Douglas County Dispatch.
Both the Omaha Fire Department and Omaha Metropolitan Utilities District responded and evacuated the building as a precaution, MUD said in a tweet.
MUD and OFD responding to a carbon monoxide call at 2525 S 135th Ave. Building evacuated as a precaution. #Omaha— M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) December 28, 2019
Dispatchers confirmed that two buses arrived to relocate residents temporarily.
Azria Health Montclair provides 175 beds, according to the facility's Facebook page. It was unclear how many people were in the facility's care during the evacuation.
The leak investigation is ongoing.
