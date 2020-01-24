Loessfest, a popular free festival held on Memorial Day weekend at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, has been canceled for a second straight year.
The park still hasn't been restored and reopened after last year's flooding, the City of Council Bluffs said in a Friday press release. That led city officials to cancel this year's festival.
“We can’t begin restorations until spring," said Vincent Martorello, the Bluffs' director of parks and recreation. "Planning and executing Loessfest is very labor and time-intensive."
City officials have decided to focus their efforts on restoring the park, which is at the end of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Loessfest was established in 2013. In the first five years, the city said, the festival brought more than 175,000 people to the riverfront.
Past performers at the festival included the Beach Boys, Three Dog Night, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Chicago.
In 2019, Loessfest was postponed until Labor Day weekend, but then it was canceled altogether because of ongoing flooding.
Officials said they are hopeful that the festival will return in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.