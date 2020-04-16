We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A team of local lighting and production vendors is about to stage a project that showcases community strength — yet honors social distance rules — during the coronavirus darkness.

Steven Finkle of 402 Event Services and other partners call it the O.NE Unite movement. O.NE stands for Omaha and Nebraska.

The crux of the effort takes place Saturday and seeks participation from the public. It will culminate in a video to be disseminated through social media and other channels.

Here’s how the project, modeled after a venture in a neighboring state, will work:

On Saturday, partners including FadeUp Design lighting group will set up an “epic” light show at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, Finkle said. That all-day affair, including the moment the park is illuminated, will be captured and released in social media snippets throughout the day.

Meanwhile, on that same day, the team is asking members of the public to record and share their own O.NE Unite message. Those could be, for example, writing the message on chalk in a driveway or on a poster or conveying it via some other creative way.

That night, organizers ask that Omahans turn on holiday lights, candles, flashlights or a front porch light to show support. Photos and videos can be posted on the O.NE Unite Facebook page or emailed to info@402eventservices.com.

Various pieces will be used to build a video, about 5 to 7 minutes long, envisioned as an anthem for local unity during the crisis, Finkle said.

“It’s going to show our community we can unite as one” and bring light to the dark, he said. The video is to be dedicated to health care and other front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, see the O.NE Unite Facebook page.