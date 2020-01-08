CHI Health Center

Sarpy County Tourism is seeking volunteers for the American Bus Association marketplace at the CHI Health Center from Jan. 10 through 14.

Local tourism officials are seeking helpful, smiling volunteers to welcome visitors to the Omaha metro area for an event through Tuesday.

The American Bus Association is hosting a conference at the CHI Health Center from Thursday through Tuesday. The tourism industry event is expected to bring 3,500 people to Omaha, said Fred Uhe, director of Sarpy County Tourism.

Uhe said Wednesday afternoon that 124 volunteers were still needed to operate welcome tables, answer questions, hand out information and provide directions.

“Primarily, the idea is just to be a welcoming face to Nebraska,” Uhe said.

The success of the event could have a good long-term economic impact on the state, Uhe said — many of those in attendance will be national tour operators who could end up routing a group through Nebraska.

“This will have a great benefit to the entire state,” Uhe said.

Volunteers will work at the CHI Health Center, Eppley Airfield or local hotels.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here or contact Uhe at 402-332-5999 or fred@sarpy.com.

reece.ristau@owh.com

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

