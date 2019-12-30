About 6,900 people in the Omaha area rang bells for the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign this year. Monday, one of the bell ringers was awarded a diamond ring from Borsheims worth $5,500.
Jennifer McKinney, who rang bells at the Hy-Vee at 23rd and West Broadway in Council Bluffs, was chosen at random from among the 2019 volunteers.
People who rang bells at kettles for at least two hours during the campaign were eligible for the Salvation Army's "Ringer Rewards" volunteer-incentive program, which features different prizes given out each week between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
