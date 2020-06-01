5:45 p.m.
Several businesses closed early Monday to allow people to travel due to road restrictions.
Village Pointe shopping center closed at 5 p.m.
Likewise, Metro Credit Union closed at 4 p.m. Metro closed its call center, lobbies and drive-thrus.
Nebraska Crossing Outlets also closed early.
The Metropolitan Utilities District board of directors will hold its Thursday meeting online because of civil unrest in the Omaha area. The meeting had been scheduled for the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building at 18th and Farnam Streets. Tracey Christensen, a spokeswoman, said MUD wanted to take an “abundance of caution” with the current situation.
5 p.m.
There were multiple instances of people trying to keep the mood of the crowd focused on the positive.
James Robinson, a black man who works with the Omaha Housing Authority, met with a group of young protesters, black and white, and encouraged them to think of positive ways forward. No looting, no damage, he said. When he asked the crowd for the best ways to influence leaders, someone said "Elect better ones," and another said, "vote."
4:30 p.m.
A number of other cities instituted curfews for Monday evening:
Sarpy County and the cities of Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Papillion and Springfield are declaring a state of emergency and setting a curfew for 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"The county and cities feel this action is necessary to reduce the vulnerability of people and the community to damage, injury, and loss of life and property resulting from civil disturbances connected to protests happening in Omaha," local officials said in a statement.
The City of Lincoln will also be under a curfew from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The only people allowed to be out of their homes will be those going to work or seeking medical attention or the assistance of law enforcement, according to the city.
Council Bluffs will also be under curfew Monday night. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Curfews do not prohibit people from traveling for such things as work and medical care.
4 p.m.
A few Nebraska National Guard members put their large weapons in their military vehicles after conversing with members of the crowd.
The protesters, at the southwest corner of 13th and Howard Streets, erupted in cheers.
“We don’t want to show force if we don’t need to,” one Guard member said.
Cheers also erupted when a Guard member handed Gatorade to protesters as afternoon temperatures reached into the mid-90s.
* * *
Leo Louis II, who helped organize Sunday's large, peaceful protest at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, called on Omaha's black community to stay home Tuesday. " We will not be BAITED INTO VIOLENCE AND DEATH," he posted on Facebook.
Omaha's faith leaders also issued statements.
Archbishop George Lucas offered prayers for the Spurlock family and the larger Omaha community.
"Further violence will leave us further diminished, further divided. I am praying for our neighbors of color, who experience this as a particular time of anger or fear. In light of the announcement from the County Attorney this afternoon, we must pray fervently for peace in our city and for safety for our citizens, as well as for those who are charged with protecting public safety. If we each are committed to stop present violence, we can then commit to the long, necessary task of establishing the true justice which leads to lasting peace."
A joint statement was issued by a diverse group of faith leaders, including Protestant, Jewish and Muslim leaders.
The group called for a grand jury investigation.
"We insist that the case of James Scurlock’s death remains open to allow the public to bring forth further evidence for or against Jake Gardner. ... We also call on public officials to enact legislation to make bearing firearms at all rallies illegal. We find the actions of Jake Gardner repugnant and reckless ...
"Even as it pains us not to see a charge made today, it would be even more damaging to the cause of justice to allow public sentiment to dictate what 'justice' truly is ... Jake Gardner should be brought to trial before he is judged innocent or guilty,” said the Rev. Eric Elnes, senior minister at Countryside Community Church.
3 p.m.
A small group of protesters gathered Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha in the wake of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's decision not to charge an Old Market bar owner in the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.
Kleine said bar owner Jake Gardner had been "jumped on" twice by protesters, the second time by Scurlock. He said the shooting occurred as Gardner and Scurlock wrestled on the ground.
One protester downtown Monday said she was Scurlock's sister-in-law. She said he had a heart of gold and really cared about his daughter, who is less than a year old. She said she wants justice for Scurlock, not freedom for his shooter.
A young girl among the protesters held a sign that said “Justice For James.” Others held signs that said “No Justice No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Downtown Omaha businesses were told Monday in an email from Omaha's Downtown Improvement District that they should close early and send their employees home because of the potential for unrest.
Snowplows and police cruisers blocked Interstate access into downtown Omaha.
At his afternoon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the weekend protests in Omaha and Lincoln were about “very real issues that face minority communities with regard to equal access to justice and how they are treated by law enforcement.”
He also decried the violence and loss of life during the protests, saying it had been a terrible weekend for the state.
“I can certainly imagine there will be some raw feelings with regard to the decision the county attorney made,” he said, while calling for people who protest to do so in a safe, peaceful way.
“Do not resort to violence,” he said. “That only detracts from the goals that you’re trying to accomplish. We have to heal. We have to move on together, and the only way we can do that is with peace and calm.”
World-Herald reporters Martha Stoddard and Will Bauer contributed to this report.
