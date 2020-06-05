World-Herald reporters and photographers are covering several rallies and protests happening today. Follow them here:
1:10 p.m.: Nick Harden, the brother of James Scurlock, spoke to about 150 people at the Memorial Park rally and said his brother's death is like "out of a dream."
He said the family is trying to bring the community together in a peaceful way and that all lives matter, not just black lives.
"We're just going to keep moving forward and try to keep bringing the community together, peaceful protesting, nothing negative, because that's not what James would have wanted, that's not what George Floyd would have wanted," he said. "This is peace and equality and we need to reach it. Let's reach it as a team and as a community as a whole."
About two dozen balloons — blue, black and yellow — were released in memory of Scurlock. His 2-year-old nephew, Marquis, released the final balloon.
1 p.m.:
Omaha police officers are working with rally organizers to make sure attendees can safely cross Dodge Street and go to Elmwood Park.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger was at the Memorial Park gathering, speaking to Anthony Johnson Jr.
Johnson, of Omaha, said he was happy to see these important discussions reach a wider community.
City Councilman Pete Festersen was also at the rally, speaking to attendees, many who came with signs, some printed by Union Omaha that say "Black Lives Matter."
12:45 p.m.:
RaJeanna Scurlock, 20, hopes to speak at the rally in memory of her brother, 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was fatally shot last Saturday in the Old Market by an Omaha bar owner.
She said her brother was a good person and was trying to save people around him from Jake Gardner, who was armed with a gun.
RaJeanna Scurlock brought her 2-year-old son, Marquis, to the protest. She said it was important to show her son that changes in attitudes and actions are possible.
12:30 p.m.:
Volunteers and organizers began to gather at Omaha's Memorial Park with water bottles and were filling up blue balloons for the planned peaceful demonstration.
After several speakers and a balloon release in memory of 22-year-old James Spurlock, who was fatally shot Saturday night in the Old Market, attendees will march to Elmwood Park.
Westside High School junior Elise Smith, one of the organizers of the protest, said she wanted to have a peaceful event that could start a conversation about racial inequality, loss and change.
Her father, Richard Smith, said he's proud of his daughter and others for standing up for what they believe in.
