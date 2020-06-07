World-Herald reporters and photographers are covering a community rally that began near 72nd and Dodge Streets at 1:30 p.m. and marched east on Dodge Street to Memorial Park, where it will conclude with a 3 p.m. rally. Follow the story here:
3 p.m.
Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas was among the first speakers when the marchers reached Memorial Park.
She extended her condolences to the family and friends of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old African-American from Omaha who was fatally shot a week ago when protests turned violent.
“As a mother, as a community leader and as a law enforcement officer, my heart grieves,” she said. “To my community, everyone who is here today, I see all races, I see all ages, it’s a spectrum of what the community is.”
Thomas reiterated the Police Department’s call for assistance in investigating Scurlock’s death. Anyone with additional video or audio of the altercation that led to the shooting death is asked to come forward. So far, the video that has been obtained, which has been been released publicly, has shown an altercation between Scurlock and a white bar owner. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the shooting self-defense.
Thomas said the protests have resonated with the Police Department.
“We see you. We hear you and we know that people are hurting,” she told the crowd. She said her first thought, upon being invited to speak, was of the need to unite. She marveled at the crowd, which had grown into the thousands. “The large crowd of people that just marched down Dodge Street?” That’s history.”
And she said that the hard work of effective communication must continue.
“Not only do we need to stay connected, we need to communicate,” Thomas said. “Communication is not just me talking to you, but I need to listen as well … but then we may need to have some open, honest dialogue. That means you all need to hear where we are coming from, and we need to hear where you are coming from.
“Let’s be better, let’s do better ... together we can make a difference.”
The march and rally was organized on social media. A Facebook post titled it the Communities of Greater Omaha Solidarity Walk/Rally. The Facebook posting listed the hosts as Precious Monique, Larry Duncan, Jasmine Harris Justin Wayne and J. Shannon.
2:15 p.m.
By 2 p.m., the march to Memorial Park had begun.
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne, who also is an attorney for the Scurlock family, was among those who led the march. He took to a megaphone to announce its start.
He called upon marchers to be peaceful and remember that a life already has been lost in Omaha. And he reminded them of the need to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We want to make sure this is peaceful. If you see something that isn’t peaceful, hold your hands up and report it. We are not playing games today. This is about somebody’s life that was lost, so please stay respectful, keep your social distancing.
As Wayne led the march, he pushed a baby stroller carrying his 20-month old son, Thomas.
Along with Wayne were several others and behind him was a line of police officers, followed by the mass of the crowd streaming along, many carrying signs, many raising fists. As Leo Lewis called out chants, the crowd responded, and many calling in unison, “Justice for James!”
Some of the protesters said they were looking for ways to engage with police beyond marching in the streets.
Alexis Martinez, 23, reached out to Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger to talk with him about a video/photo from last week that appeared to show an officer kneeling with Omaha protesters, but using a Nazi salute. The Police Department says the photo was taken out of context.
Martinez said Omaha Police do a good job reaching out to children and interacting with them. She said she'd like to see them do more with teens and young adults; those who may have more experience with law enforcement.
“I want to go above and beyond protesting,” Martinez said. “I want laws to change and I want ... justice.”
Art Clark brought a poster bearing with a black power fist and the words “Veterans for Justice.” Clark said he wants “to bring awareness to the fact that there’s systematic racism in every part of society and by bringing awareness we help to make change.”
1:30 p.m.
In an effort to further call for racial justice, thousands have gathered Sunday afternoon at 72nd and Dodge Streets for a march to Memorial Park, where a 3 p.m. rally is scheduled.
The crowd was estimated at more than 1,000 people and was growing.
Volunteer medics in blue shirts are there to help if needed. The heat index — in the shade — is nearly 100 degrees. So on the hot concrete of the parking lots and streets, it will feel warmer.
Among those at the rally was Omaha North High math teacher Elizabeth Johnson, who was giving away dozens of face masks that she and her mother had made to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among protesters. "Black lives matter. It's for society, for my students. It's the right thing to do," she said.
Deputy Omaha Police Chief Ken Kanger was among those at the rally. Kanger has made it a point during past protests to interact with protesters.
Speakers at the rally at Memorial Park will include James Scurlock’s father, State Sen. Justin Wayne and Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas.
James Scurlock is the Omaha man who was fatally shot a week ago by an Omaha bar owner during a confrontation. Based on video from the scene, Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine has ruled the shooting self-defense. However, a grand jury is expected to be convened in the shooting death. Scurlock was black; the bar owner, Jake Gardner, is white.
Many of those at the protests have been in their teens and 20s.
Brigette Law Franklin said she wanted to come out and represent her community.
“I really think this is about the young people,” she said. “It’s their time to shine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.