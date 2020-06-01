There were multiple instances of people trying to keep the mood of the crowd focused on the positive.
James Robinson, a black man who works with the Omaha Housing Authority, met with a group of young protesters, black and white, and encouraged to think of positive ways forward. No looting, no damage, he said. When he asked the crowd for the best ways to influence leaders, someone said "Elect better ones," and another said, "vote."
A number of other cities instituted curfews for Monday evening:
Sarpy County and the cities of Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Papillion and Springfield are declaring a state of emergency and setting a curfew for 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"The county and cities feel this action is necessary to reduce the vulnerability of people and the community to damage, injury, and loss of life and property resulting from civil disturbances connected to protests happening in Omaha," local officials said in a statement.
The City of Lincoln also will be under a curfew from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The only people permitted to be out of their homes will be those going to work, seeking medical attention or seeking the assistance of law enforcement, according to the city.
Council Bluffs also will be under curfew Monday night. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Curfews do not prohibit people from traveling for such things as work and medical care.
A few Nebraska National Guard members put their large weapons in their military vehicles, after conversing with members of the crowd.
The protesters, at the southwest corner of 13th and Howard Streets, erupted in cheers. One guard member said: “We don’t want to show force if we don’t need to.”
Cheers also erupted when a guard member handed Gatorade to protesters as afternoon temperatures in Omaha reached into the mid 90s.
Leo Louis II, who helped organize Sunday's large, peaceful protest at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, called on Omaha's black community to stay home on Tuesday. " We will not be BAITED INTO VIOLENCE AND DEATH," he posted on Facebook.
Omaha's faith leaders also issued statements.
Archbishop Lucas offered prayers for the Spurlock family and larger Omaha community.
"Further violence will leave us further diminished, further divided. I am praying for our neighbors of color, who experience this as a particular time of anger or fear. In light of the announcement from the County Attorney this afternoon, we must pray fervently for peace in our city and for safety for our citizens, as well as for those who are charged with protecting public safety. If we each are committed to stop present violence, we can then commit to the long, necessary task of establishing the true justice which leads to lasting peace."
A joint statement was issued by a diverse group of faith leaders, including protestant, Jewish and Muslim leaders.
The group called for a grand jury investigation.
"We insist that the case of James Scurlock’s death remains open to allow the public to bring forth further evidence for or against Jake Gardner....We also call on public officials to enact legislation to make bearing firearms at all rallies illegal. We find the actions of Jake Gardner repugnant and reckless...
"Even as it pains us not to see a charge made today, it would be even more damaging to the cause of justice to allow public sentiment to dictate what “justice” truly is...Jake Gardner should be brought to trial before he is judged innocent or guilty,” says Rev. Dr. Eric Elnes, Senior Minister at Countryside Community Church.
A small group of protesters gathered Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha in the wake of Douglas County prosecutor
Don Kleine's decision not to charge an Old Market bar owner with the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.
Kleine said bar owner Jake Gardner had been "jumped on" twice by protesters, the second time by Scurlock. He said the shooting occurred as Gardner and Scurlock wrestled on the ground.
One protester downtown Monday said she was Scurlock's sister-in-law. She said he had a heart of gold and really cared about his daughter, who is younger than 1. She said she wants justice for Scurlock, not freedom for his shooter.
A young girl among the protesters held a sign that said “Justice For James.” Others held signs that said “No Justice No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Snowplows and police cruisers blocked Interstate access into downtown Omaha.
At his afternoon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the weekend protests in Omaha and Lincoln were about “very real issues that face minority communities with regard to equal access to justice and how they are treated by law enforcement.”
He also decried the violence and loss of life during the protests, saying it had been a terrible weekend for the state.
“I can certainly imagine there will be some raw feelings with regard to the decision the county attorney made,” he said, while calling for people who protest to do so in a safe, peaceful way.
“Do not resort to violence,” he said. “That only detracts from the goals that you’re trying to accomplish. We have to heal. We have to move on together and the only way we can do that is with peace and calm.”
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story. World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard contributed to this report. Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew
Protest Sunday
Protesters shout "I can't breathe" Sunday while occupying 13th Street in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protestors stand and sit on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew approaches.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters and law enforcement officers face off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha as the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew neared.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers stand on 13th Street Sunday night while trying to disperse a crowd after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man walks his dog as law enforcement works to clear the streets of protestors after and 8PM curfew on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People watch from a rooftop as law enforcement works to clear protestors from downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers fire ordnances at a vehicle that was fleeing and nearly hit state troopers on Sunday in downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Dayvon Beckwith leads a chant on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A fire in a dumpster was quickly put out on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Inmates at the Douglas County Correctional Center bang on their windows as protesters march by on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws a flash bang back to the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police take down a protester on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in from of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Officers stand on top of the Omaha Police Headquarters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement lines up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries in front of a line of Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man has his eyes cleaned out after getting hit with tear gas on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man lies in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement can been seen through a barricade formed by protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Elijah Ivy leads chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday. Scurlock was shot and killed Saturday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws an explosive back toward the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man in a wheelchair chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters march past the Douglas County Correctional Center on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester raises a fist on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day of protests in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Someone looks out the window near 14th and Harney Streets on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement talk to two men outside of the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement arrests protestors at 25th and Dodge Streets on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by with a woman raising her fist by the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after a curfew went in affect on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by honking with a man giving the middle finger at the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People raise their fists at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People holds signs at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and their hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A large crowd turns out for a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
ReJaneeche Kellum holds a Pan-African flag during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man tears up listening to James Scurlock II speak about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II talks about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Courtney Nunes holds a message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Diamond Davis, center, is comforted as a group speaks about James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A VIP member card for the Hive bar rests cut in half on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. James Scurlock was shot and killed near the bar during a protest last Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Brittany Baird makes a sign for James Scurlock on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group prays Sunday near where James Scurlock was fatally shot on Harney Street late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group make signs on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department gets an elbow bump after placing flowers on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind a barrier on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Laken Beyard writes a chalk message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
An Omaha Police Officer sets near a vigil for James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department places some flowers for a visitor on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind street barricades on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omaha police officers watch over the scene of a shooting near The Hive bar on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows and a street barricade at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A sign leftover from the previous night's protests near Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets reads, "Why Officer?"
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, a man grabs a broom to clean broken glass at the Orpheum Theater from protests the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Luke Mabie, owner of Culprit Cafe, 1603 Farnam St., talks to people on the street through a broken window on Sunday morning after a night of protests Saturday caused damage in downtown Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti left on the corner of 17th and Dodge Streets after a night of protests.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, people clean graffiti left by protesters on The Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St., from the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows were broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha during protests Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Milk was spilled in the road in the Old Market in Omaha during protests over the weekend.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Omaha's Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti and broken windows in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A woman picks up trash left behind in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti at the Spaghetti Works in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A Black Lives Matter sign in the window of The Tavern in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A flower is left on top of a dumpster in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Police surround The Hive, the scene where one man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis Building in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A glass door is closed up at Pepperjax Grill in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A street barricade outside a building in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at Takechi's Jewelers in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday morning, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
The doors to Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets remain boarded up after a second night of protests Saturday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.
CONNIE WHITE/THE WORLD-HERALD
