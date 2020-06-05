World-Herald reporters and photographers are covering several rallies and protests happening today. Follow them here:
5:30 p.m.
By 5 p.m., the crowd began the long march in the 90-degree heat to 60th and Center Streets.
“Long live Zachary BearHeels,” protesters chanted.
Before they left, Terrell McKinney, an Omaha community activist running for the legislative seat now held by State Sen. Ernie Chambers, said citizens need to continue to hold police and elected officials accountable for deaths like BearHeels'.
He said he had just left a gas station where he saw multiple police officers sporting a "Blue Lives Matter" slogan on their uniform patch.
"That's not welcoming, that's not community policing, it doesn’t work," he said. "You have police on Twitter saying 'All Lives Matter' or 'Blue Lives Matter' in opposition to people saying Native Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter. Why is that?"
Meanwhile, on the corner of 24th and Camden Streets in North Omaha, more people gathered to pay tribute to James Scurlock. They held yellow and blue balloons in front of a mural depicting a smiling Scurlock.
4:45 p.m.
As the crowd prepared to march to 60th and Center Streets, a relative of Zachary BearHeels led the crowd in prayer and detailed BearHeels' last hours on June 5, 2017.
BearHeels was a 29-year-old Native American man who had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
He was on his way from an aunt’s house in South Dakota to his mother’s house in Oklahoma City. When he didn’t arrive, his mother called Omaha police the next day to report him missing.
From the downtown bus station, he ended up at the Bucky's near 60th and Center Streets. Omaha police were called after BearHeels refused to leave. The responding officers included Officers Scotty Payne, Ryan McClarty, Jennifer Strudl and Makyla Mead.
Police detained BearHeels and put him back in the cruiser. They consulted with his mother, Renita Chalepah, who asked them to take him to a crisis center. She and the officers decided they would drop him off at the bus station instead.
After a struggle involving officers, including Strudl and Mead, Payne shocked BearHeels a dozen times with a Taser — some of the shocks coming while BearHeels was handcuffed and sitting limply against the rear tire of an Omaha police cruiser. McClarty punched BearHeels repeatedly after BearHeels ripped his hand free from a handcuff.
He stopped breathing and was later declared dead. A coroner determined that BearHeels died a “sudden death associated with excited delirium, physical struggle, physical restraint and use of a (Taser).”
Levelle Wells, who serves on the City of Omaha's Native American advisory board and is president of the Big Elk Native American nonprofit, spoke to the supporters at the vigil.
“As I get older, nothing has really changed for my people," he said.
4 p.m.
Downtown, 100 to 150 people began to gather at 16th and Jackson Streets for a memorial walk and vigil for Zachary BearHeels, the mentally ill man whom police punched, dragged and shocked a dozen times with a Taser in 2017.
On the third anniversary of BearHeels' death, the group planned to retrace his steps from the Greyhound station where he was ordered off a bus late at night, to the Bucky’s convenience store at 6003 Center St. where he died the next day.
The four officers involved in his death were fired by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, but three of the four were reinstated to the force by arbitrators in April.
Assault charges were filed against two of the officers. A jury acquitted one and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the other. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by BearHeels’ mother against the city, an Omaha police sergeant and the four officers is pending trial.
There were also reports that a small group of protesters had gathered in the West Omaha neighborhood where Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine lives.
2:30 p.m.
About 200 people marched from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park holding signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Enough is Enough," and "I Can't Breathe" as supporters cheered and waved from their front porches.
Elise Smith, a junior at Westside High School, organized the rally and led the march. She said she has always wanted to be an activist and dreamed about the 1970s — "the decade of change and protest."
But to future generations, she said, the year 2020 also will be an example of a year of activism.
"This, this movement right here, this is the start of change. the start of being heard," she told the crowd before the peaceful walk.
2 p.m.
Kara Eastman, the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Don Bacon, said she's running to represent everyone who was at the Memorial Park rally.
"What you are doing in peacefully exerting your voices is working," she said.
She urged people to use their voices to vote, because it can make a difference.
City Councilman Pete Festersen, whose district includes Memorial Park, said the council this week adopted a resolution condemning the death of George Floyd and also listened to many speakers at the City Council meeting who addressed issues of inequality and race.
"Your presences is welcome here. We appreciate you being here," he told the crowd. "We've all gotta own this, and we're all responsible for this. North Omaha, South Omaha, East Omaha and West Omaha."
He also directly addressed Nick Harden, James Scurlock's brother.
"I've been so impressed with your family, the Scurlock family, and your father for going through such pain you're experiencing right now but calling for peace and calling for constructive dialogue," Festersen said.
1:30 p.m.
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told the crowd it was important to speak up against institutional and systemic racism. A child of Pakistani immigrants, Khan said he has faced uncomfortable comments and slurs, but because of his privilege, he hasn't feared for his life like black Americans.
"Why are we here?" Khan asked the crowd, a chant led by protest organizer Elise Smith.
"Because Black Lives Matter!" shouted the group.
Khan urged people to get involved in their community with organizations or by volunteering to directly impact racism, because people can't stop racism from their couch. He also told people to educate themselves about racism and the experiences of people of color — because it's not the job of people of color to teach their friends.
The UNMC College of Public Health set up a tent and was handing out water, masks and hand sanitizer to protect people from the heat and potential spread of coronavirus.
At noon, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine workers knelt in silence outside the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center for 10 minutes to remember George Floyd and protest against racial injustice.
1:10 p.m.
Nick Harden, the brother of James Scurlock, spoke to about 150 people at the Memorial Park rally and said his brother's death is like "out of a dream."
He said the family is trying to bring the community together in a peaceful way and that all lives matter, not just black lives.
"We're just going to keep moving forward and try to keep bringing the community together, peaceful protesting, nothing negative, because that's not what James would have wanted, that's not what George Floyd would have wanted," he said. "This is peace and equality and we need to reach it. Let's reach it as a team and as a community as a whole."
About two dozen balloons — blue, black and yellow — were released in memory of Scurlock. His 2-year-old nephew, Marquis, released the final balloon.
1 p.m.
Omaha police officers are working with rally organizers to make sure attendees can safely cross Dodge Street and go to Elmwood Park.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger was at the Memorial Park gathering, speaking to Anthony Johnson Jr.
Johnson, of Omaha, said he was happy to see these important discussions reach a wider community.
City Councilman Pete Festersen was also at the rally, speaking to attendees, many who came with signs, some printed by Union Omaha that say "Black Lives Matter."
12:45 p.m.
RaJeanna Scurlock, 20, hopes to speak at the rally in memory of her brother, 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was fatally shot last Saturday in the Old Market by an Omaha bar owner.
She said her brother was a good person and was trying to save people around him from Jake Gardner, who was armed with a gun.
RaJeanna Scurlock brought her 2-year-old son, Marquis, to the protest. She said it was important to show her son that changes in attitudes and actions are possible.
12:30 p.m.
Volunteers and organizers began to gather at Omaha's Memorial Park with water bottles and were filling up blue balloons for the planned peaceful demonstration.
After several speakers and a balloon release in memory of 22-year-old James Spurlock, who was fatally shot Saturday night in the Old Market, attendees will march to Elmwood Park.
Westside High School junior Elise Smith, one of the organizers of the protest, said she wanted to have a peaceful event that could start a conversation about racial inequality, loss and change.
Her father, Richard Smith, said he's proud of his daughter and others for standing up for what they believe in.
