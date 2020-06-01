10:45 p.m.
Officers begin returning to their precincts as calm seemed to settle over downtown.
10 p.m.
The Old Market is pretty quiet, and streets into downtown are being reopened.
9:50 p.m.
People are still being arrested at the protest site, 13th and Howard Streets. Police had no official number but said they had filled two city buses. The scene has quieted down. Police say they're waiting on another bus.
And there are still several officers at the scene of the shooting death of James Scurlock, outside Hive at 12th and Harney Streets.
9:35 p.m.
Omaha police report that in addition to arrests for curfew violations and items thrown at officers, they have made two firearm arrests.
All is quiet at the Douglas County Courthouse, where a large crowd gathered Sunday night.
9:15 p.m.
A police cruiser was spray-painted with graffiti during the evening, and protesters unfurled a "Justice for James" and "BLM" (Black Lives Matter) banner over the side of a downtown overpass.
9:10 p.m.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger told KMTV that there hadn't been any property damage or violence. He said he thought that earlier dialogue with protesters helped reduce tensions, and he's hopeful that makes a difference going forward.
8:55 p.m.
Omaha police officers told two World-Herald reporters to leave the scene of arrests. Police compared the area to a crime scene and said the public and the press also aren't allowed in those areas.
8:50 p.m.
Less than an hour after the curfew went into effect, law enforcement had numerous people on the ground in handcuffs. Some were on their bellies, some were on their knees, others were sitting cross-legged.
Authorities clearly had protesters outnumbered. And for those who resisted arrest, several law enforcement officers and Nebraska National Guard members worked to subdue them.
8:40 p.m.
Law enforcement deployed pepper balls and tackled numerous protesters. People were crying and coughing.
Mounted police assisted with the dispersal of the crowd. There are reports of people throwing water bottles and rocks.
8:30 p.m.
More than 25 people have been detained by police, including a reporter from NET News who said she lacked credentials.
Authorities again deployed pepper balls.
Someone with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office searched a World-Herald reporter's bag without his consent and threatened the reporter with arrest.
Another alert was sent over cellphones reminding people that the curfew was in effect and that the assembly of people downtown was unlawful.
8:25 p.m.
Police don their gas masks as the remaining protesters continue to chant, surrounding the stragglers who haven't left the Old Market. Some protesters cough as they run for the alleys as pepper balls are deployed. Police begin to arrest protesters.
8:20 p.m.
An announcement was made over the loudspeaker telling protesters that they must leave. "If you refuse to move, you will be arrested. If you refuse to move, chemical agents will be used."
8:15 p.m.
The crowd thinned to about 100 to 150 people. Deputy Chief Ken Kanger asked the protesters to comply with the curfew. "We don't want what happened on Saturday to happen again," Kanger said, referring to the vandalism and fatal shooting that marred Saturday's protests in the Old Market.
8:10 p.m.
As the curfew arrived, law enforcement told the protesters, "It's 8 o'clock guys" as the protesters chanted: "Stop killing black men. Prosecute the murderers."
Some of the protesters scoffed as cellphone alerts came about the 8 p.m. curfew.
The crowd started to thin. Police said they might allow a 20-minute cushion to comply with the curfew.
7:45 p.m.
With just 15 minutes left before the 8 p.m. curfew goes into effect in Omaha, the number of protesters had grown to well over 300.
On Sunday night, protesters stayed past the curfew in an act of civil disobedience that ended with numerous arrests after police began trying to force protesters to leave the area. Police gave them several warnings Sunday night before beginning to move them out.
7 p.m.
In yet another show of solidarity, protesters in Omaha conducted a march along downtown streets in accordance with an agreement between them and Omaha police. Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger had talked with protesters about peaceful ways of protesting.
About the same time, Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez tweeted "Love the energy tonight." After the short march, the protesters broke into two groups, and it wasn't immediately clear what might happen next as some of them headed toward the Old Market.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said it is only a small number of people causing the violence at protests. He said authorities have to make sure that they are exercising “the appropriate amount of force” to separate out those people and arrest them, rather than the vast majority of protesters who are demonstrating peacefully.
“I believe that the plans the chiefs (of Omaha and Lincoln police) have put together with support from the National Guard and the Nebraska State Patrol have been appropriate,” he said.
Old Market buildings have been boarded up, and some businesses were clearly trying to show their solidarity with the protesters. At La Buvette, the plywood had a black power fist along with "BLM" (Black Lives Matter), "Justice for James" and a black heart.
The plywood on another business was covered with peace signs.
6:30 p.m.
Cheering, tears and hugs erupted in downtown Omaha when police and members of the National Guard took a knee in front of the protesters at 13th and Howard Streets.
Here's what a Guard member said in explaining why he took a knee: “The Minneapolis police officer was in the wrong. I fully believe that. To show people that we are on their side, and not against them, speaks volumes.”
It was among multiple acts by law enforcement and the Guard to connect with protesters. Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger also circulated among the crowd, talking with people. He has also done that during previous days' protests.
Former Omaha Police Chief Thomas Warren, who is now the president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska, called for purposeful, peaceful protests in Omaha, citing the lasting harm that destructive unrest can cause to a community.
"It is okay to be angry and grieve, protest and demonstrate peacefully. However, it will take calmer heads to restore the peace and sanctity and a semblance of order in our city. We can do better than this; we must do better than this," he said in a statement.
He said he could remember the 1960s riots in North Omaha, the scars of which remain as vacant lots today, more than 50 years later.
"There are no winners when a community burns down, only losers," he said.
Omaha leaders have worked for 15 years to build trust and mutual respect between police and the community, especially the minority community, he said. He described Omaha as being "rather unique" for that relationship and cited the work and weekly meetings of organizations such as Omaha 360 and the Empowerment Network with police.
"Let’s not waste the years of hard work and dedication that it has taken to improve the quality of life for communities of color in the City of Omaha."
* * *
During a lighter moment Monday afternoon, someone took their goat, Wicho, for a walk in downtown Omaha. The animal's appearance was a moment of levity during the afternoon as protesters slowly gathered.
5:45 p.m.
Several businesses closed early Monday to allow employees and customers to go home before roads are blocked and curfew begins.
Village Pointe shopping center closed at 5 p.m.
Likewise, Metro Credit Union closed at 4 p.m. Metro closed its call center, lobbies and drive-thrus.
Nebraska Crossing Outlets also closed early.
The Metropolitan Utilities District board of directors will hold its Thursday meeting online because of civil unrest in the Omaha area. The meeting had been scheduled for the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building at 18th and Farnam Streets. Tracey Christensen, a spokeswoman, said MUD wanted to take an “abundance of caution” with the current situation.
5 p.m.
There were multiple instances of people trying to keep the mood of the crowd focused on the positive.
James Robinson, a black man who works with the Omaha Housing Authority, met with a group of young protesters, black and white, and encouraged them to think of positive ways forward. No looting, no damage, he said. When he asked the crowd for the best ways to influence leaders, someone said "Elect better ones," and another said, "vote."
4:30 p.m.
A number of other cities instituted curfews for Monday evening:
Sarpy County and the cities of Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Papillion and Springfield are declaring a state of emergency and setting a curfew for 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"The county and cities feel this action is necessary to reduce the vulnerability of people and the community to damage, injury, and loss of life and property resulting from civil disturbances connected to protests happening in Omaha," local officials said in a statement.
The City of Lincoln will also be under a curfew from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The only people allowed to be out of their homes will be those going to work or seeking medical attention or the assistance of law enforcement, according to the city.
Council Bluffs will also be under curfew Monday night. The curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Curfews do not prohibit people from traveling for such things as work and medical care.
4 p.m.
A few Nebraska National Guard members put their large weapons in their military vehicles after conversing with members of the crowd.
The protesters, at the southwest corner of 13th and Howard Streets, erupted in cheers.
“We don’t want to show force if we don’t need to,” one Guard member said.
Cheers also erupted when a Guard member handed Gatorade to protesters as afternoon temperatures reached into the mid-90s.
* * *
Leo Louis II, who helped organize Sunday's large, peaceful protest at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, called on Omaha's black community to stay home Tuesday. " We will not be BAITED INTO VIOLENCE AND DEATH," he posted on Facebook.
Omaha's faith leaders also issued statements.
Archbishop George Lucas offered prayers for the Spurlock family and the larger Omaha community.
"Further violence will leave us further diminished, further divided. I am praying for our neighbors of color, who experience this as a particular time of anger or fear. In light of the announcement from the County Attorney this afternoon, we must pray fervently for peace in our city and for safety for our citizens, as well as for those who are charged with protecting public safety. If we each are committed to stop present violence, we can then commit to the long, necessary task of establishing the true justice which leads to lasting peace."
A joint statement was issued by a diverse group of faith leaders, including Protestant, Jewish and Muslim leaders.
The group called for a grand jury investigation.
"We insist that the case of James Scurlock’s death remains open to allow the public to bring forth further evidence for or against Jake Gardner. ... We also call on public officials to enact legislation to make bearing firearms at all rallies illegal. We find the actions of Jake Gardner repugnant and reckless ...
"Even as it pains us not to see a charge made today, it would be even more damaging to the cause of justice to allow public sentiment to dictate what 'justice' truly is ... Jake Gardner should be brought to trial before he is judged innocent or guilty,” said the Rev. Eric Elnes, senior minister at Countryside Community Church.
3 p.m.
A small group of protesters gathered Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha in the wake of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's decision not to charge an Old Market bar owner in the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.
Kleine said bar owner Jake Gardner had been "jumped on" twice by protesters, the second time by Scurlock. He said the shooting occurred as Gardner and Scurlock wrestled on the ground.
One protester downtown Monday said she was Scurlock's sister-in-law. She said he had a heart of gold and really cared about his daughter, who is less than a year old. She said she wants justice for Scurlock, not freedom for his shooter.
A young girl among the protesters held a sign that said “Justice For James.” Others held signs that said “No Justice No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Downtown Omaha businesses were told Monday in an email from Omaha's Downtown Improvement District that they should close early and send their employees home because of the potential for unrest.
Snowplows and police cruisers blocked Interstate access into downtown Omaha.
At his afternoon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the weekend protests in Omaha and Lincoln were about “very real issues that face minority communities with regard to equal access to justice and how they are treated by law enforcement.”
He also decried the violence and loss of life during the protests, saying it had been a terrible weekend for the state.
“I can certainly imagine there will be some raw feelings with regard to the decision the county attorney made,” he said, while calling for people who protest to do so in a safe, peaceful way.
“Do not resort to violence,” he said. “That only detracts from the goals that you’re trying to accomplish. We have to heal. We have to move on together, and the only way we can do that is with peace and calm.”
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard, Nancy Gaarder and Will Bauer contributed to this report.
