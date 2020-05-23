Linoma Mashers

The Linoma Mashers, jamming on Steve Monson’s front porch in Dundee. From left are Rex Gray, Monson and Steve Aden. Out of camera range are band members Dan Prescher and Martin Elias.

 DAVID MONSON

One neighbor thought it was the radio. But JoJoe Blanchard recognized that beat.

She and her mom, Dr. Mary Car-Blanchard, dropped their garden tools and headed down the street.

The Linoma Mashers were jamming on the front porch of drummer Steve Monson, staging another impromptu concert for neighbors as they worked on new material.

“It was a surprise, and it was such a happy time,” Car-Blanchard said. “It was JoJoe’s last day of school from Dundee Elementary. She was ready to dance and celebrate.”

The Linoma Mashers, who have been around for 35 years, haven’t been able to play in public for the past few months because of coronavirus shutdowns. So Monson got in touch with the band to see if they wanted to jam. It would be therapeutic, he told them.

They started off with three of the seven members at one session, and that has grown to five. Some wear masks, and they spread across the porch to try for some social distancing.

“I think we’re relatively comfortable,” Monson said. “We’re a whole bunch of old guys staying out of stores and away from public gatherings.”

Their goal of developing new material hasn’t worked 100%, but Monson said they’ve captured the structures for eight or nine new songs.

“They are just skeletons right now,” he said. “They could develop into something.”

Twelve-year-old JoJoe didn’t care what they played.

“She loved it,” her mom said. “She was happy she got to dance and have fun.”

Monson’s neighbors in Dundee linger for a song or two while taking a walk and then move on. Car-Blanchard and JoJoe, along with a friend, Dr. Helene Goldstein-Lohmann, sat in lawn chairs for a recent session.

Monson said it’s not his intention to draw a crowd. There’s no set schedule. So far, gatherings have been dependent on the weather and any study time needed by his two college-aged daughters.

Car-Blanchard said Monson is a wonderful neighbor, and it has been cool to see him and his band in action. It just puts everyone in a good mood.

“You just kind of forget about the seriousness of the world,” she said “It’s a good break and generous of them.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

