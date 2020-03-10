The newest Runza in town is missing one important item: the restaurant chain's signature sandwich.
That's because Lego doesn't make bricks that resemble the beloved meat pocket.
Adam Prochaska spent about eight months building the detailed fast-food restaurant from the small plastic bricks.
"It's one of those iconic Nebraska restaurants that, I think, holds a special place in people's hearts," Prochaska said.
The replica will be on display later this month at Brick Days, a family-friendly Lego event featuring custom creations, games and activities.
Prochaska has been involved with the Lincoln and Omaha Lego User Group, a club that takes part in Brick Days, for a few years. The club members meet monthly to talk and make creations with Lego bricks.
Prochaska, who lives in Lincoln, reached out to Runza to see if the chain would provide food for the artists at this year's Brick Days event. In return, he would craft a Runza restaurant out of Lego bricks.
"As a business, we like to support other local endeavors, and this seemed too cool for us to say no to," said Janey Malcolm, marketing coordinator for Runza.
Runza officials shared blueprints from the store in Gretna. Prochaska, 43, focused on the big details, like signage, doors and dimensions. That way, people wouldn't notice things that were missing, like the kitchen.
The replica, which is about 30 inches by 15 inches and uses at least 3,000 bricks, includes a dining room, booths, tables and lights. It also features a drive-thru window and a counter where Lego customers can place orders.
Inside, diners hold cups, fries and onion rings. Take a closer look, and you'll see some celebs, including movie actress and Omaha native Gabrielle Union and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade. Another table features characters from "The Big Bang Theory," one of whom was from Nebraska.
The outside of the restaurant includes two Runza signs, made from vinyl, as well as awnings, doors and a drive-thru. A Lego figurine sporting a corncob costume stands out front, holding an ice cream cone.
Prochaska included small details, too, like cups of ranch dressing, a ketchup pump and a soda machine.
Everything in the model, with the exception of the Dwyane Wade figurine, is from Lego. Prochaska, who is a full-time attorney and father of three, worked on the replica in his free time. It sometimes became a waiting game when he had to order more bricks.
"It's fun when people see them," Prochaska said of the models. "It kind of brings out the inner kid in people."
This wasn't the first local building Prochaska has crafted. He also has built Lincoln landmarks, including Goldenrod Pastries, the Nebraska Supreme Court chambers and the now-closed Tastee Inn and Skate Zone.
"Your imagination is the limit," Prochaska said. "Really, you can build anything out of Lego."
The number of tried-and-true, deep-rooted Nebraska food classics are few, but the ones we really love are rich with flavor. Summertime sweet corn sold by farmers from pickup truck beds. Steaks cooked to a perfect medium rare and perhaps seasoned with a secret whiskey marinade. Reuben sandwiches. And then there’s that lovable warm bun stuffed with peppery beef, wilted cabbage and long-sauteed onions, the Runza. Read more
Liz King lives more than 600 miles from the closest Runza restaurant, but soon she’ll be biting into one of her beloved sandwiches. King, a former Omaha resident living in Idaho, was one of the winners in a 2017 Runza promotion that went viral. Read more
Ben Thornburg bestows his new wife, Jenna, with an onion ring at the Runza in downtown Papillion. The couple had many dates at the restaurant, where Ben once worked, and they made sure to stop by with their wedding party after their ceremony in January 2018. Read more
Anna Clements loves Runza sandwiches. So when the 9-year-old received her own cabbage plant to grow last spring she was thrilled. Cabbage is one of the ingredients in the popular Midwest fare. She and her grandpa teamed up to grow the 30-pound, 13-ounce whopper. Read more
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz had a fun tradition with his two young children. On weekends, they stopped at Runza for kids meals, and each time, he received coupons for a free dessert. After three years of Runza stops, he had collected almost 200 coupons, and instead of holding onto them for his family, he decided to treat children at a Lincoln recreation center. Read more
Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers visits with Carter Kruse, 2, at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in September 2018. After being crowned in May 2018, the Papillion native gave her opinions on all things Nebraska, including Scott Frost and Runzas. Read more
The Omaha Storm Chasers wore this jersey when the team played as the Omaha Runzas in June 2018. The game at Werner Park was part of the team’s celebration of its 50th season. The game drew positive reviews from fans of both the team and Nebraska’s beloved meat pocket. “That’s just two Nebraska classics coming together,” said fan Chris Andersen of Omaha. Read more of our preview story.
On June 9, 2018, the Storm Chasers took the field as the Omaha Runzas, a nod to the fast-food chain founded in Lincoln. The Runzas outlasted the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers 2-0 in front of 6,863 on a promotional night between the two teams. Read more
What’s more Nebraskan than Runza? How about make-believe transit systems connecting Runza restaurants. University of Nebraska-Lincoln graphic design graduate Carlos Velasco, 23, created imaginative transit maps of Omaha and Lincoln where every stop is a Runza. Read more
Runzas were featured in a Saturday morning segment of SportsCenter, June 8, 2019, ahead of Omaha Storm Chasers' "Runza Night" at Werner Park. One of the SportsCenter hosts mispronounced the name of the popular sandwich as "Ronza." Read more
After a confrontation with a protester in September 2019, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse stopped selling Runzas at Husker football games. Before the incident at NU’s home opener, he'd sold Runzas at Memorial Stadium on and off since 1983. Here's Sasse at a 2015 game. Read more
When Runza introduced vegetarian versions of everyone’s favorite meat-stuffed sandwiches last year, we tried them out. Read our review of the two offerings: the original vegetarian Runza or the Southwest black bean vegetarian Runza.
