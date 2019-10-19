Casey J. Maxfield Mug Shot

A 21-year-old Lincoln woman has turned herself in more than six hours after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Friday.

Casey J. Maxfield contacted Lincoln police overnight to tell them she was the driver of a 2004 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix that hit 41-year-old Tina M. Mortensen, who had been crossing the street near 10th and South streets around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Mortensen died at the scene, police said.

Maxfield’s vehicle was found with damage consistent with the accident, according to a press release.

Maxfield was taken to Lancaster County Jail and cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, tampering with physical evidence, motor vehicle homicide and driving during suspension.

An investigator's motor vehicle accident report indicated there was one witness to the accident and that no drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

Police secured Maxfield's car as evidence and lodged her at Lancaster County Jail. The accident is still under investigation.

