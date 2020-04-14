We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Officials have extended limits on public access to the City-County Building through May 4.

The restrictions at the City-County Building, which is attached to the Douglas County Courthouse, were set to expire April 19 and may be extended again if warranted, according to the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission.

The City-County Building houses Omaha’s City Hall, a few courtrooms and some county offices.

Those who need access to the building, such as people with court hearings, will still be allowed in, Paul Cohen, the Building Commission’s administrator, said in a press release.

“As a reminder, the person or persons scheduled to be at a hearing or court proceeding should be the only attendees. Security officers will escort or direct them to and from the proper location,” Cohen said.

Scheduled public meetings will continue as planned. Members of the public who attend will be escorted by security officers. Distancing and crowd-size guidelines will be maintained, and meeting locations may be changed because of space requirements.

Douglas County departments in the building are staffed and operating but are closed to public walk-ins. City offices, including Mayor Jean Stothert's office, remain open, and departments that provide public services continue to provide those services.