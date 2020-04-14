Officials have extended limits on public access to the City-County Building through May 4.
The restrictions at the City-County Building, which is attached to the Douglas County Courthouse, were set to expire April 19 and may be extended again if warranted, according to the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission.
The City-County Building houses Omaha’s City Hall, a few courtrooms and some county offices.
Those who need access to the building, such as people with court hearings, will still be allowed in, Paul Cohen, the Building Commission’s administrator, said in a press release.
“As a reminder, the person or persons scheduled to be at a hearing or court proceeding should be the only attendees. Security officers will escort or direct them to and from the proper location,” Cohen said.
Scheduled public meetings will continue as planned. Members of the public who attend will be escorted by security officers. Distancing and crowd-size guidelines will be maintained, and meeting locations may be changed because of space requirements.
Douglas County departments in the building are staffed and operating but are closed to public walk-ins. City offices, including Mayor Jean Stothert's office, remain open, and departments that provide public services continue to provide those services.
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Photos: Omaha playgrounds and parks closed through April 30th
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Spring Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
The playground at Brookhaven Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
A sign at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha encourages social distancing.
A girl rides a scooter past the playground at Memorial Park in Omaha on Saturday. A sign reminds the public that the playground is closed temporarily, though the park itself remains open.
The playground at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
The ballfield, as seen through a chain-link fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday.
A woman walks past the playground at Maple Village Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
A jogger at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha.
The playground at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday. It, like other area playgrounds, is closed to the public.
The playground at Benson Park in Omaha on Saturday.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
The playground at Hitchcock Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
An empty ballfield at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Seymour Smith Park on Saturday.
People use the trails at Seymour Smith Park in Omaha on Saturday.
A soccer field at Brookhaven Park in Omaha is empty Saturday, as playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
The playground at Saddle Hills Park in Omaha on Saturday.
A couple walks around the lagoon at Hanscom Park in Omaha on Saturday.
A sign at the playground at Gallagher Park in Omaha on Saturday explains that the area is temporarily closed.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
