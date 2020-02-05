Light snow that fell Wednesday morning southwest of Omaha caused traffic issues on Interstate 80.
The Lincoln area ended up getting about an inch of snow, said National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman, who is based in Valley.
Precipitation started at 5 a.m. and may stick around only until the late morning, he said. The Omaha area shouldn't see much if anything because the system is south and southwest of the metro area.
"It won't stick in Omaha," he said. "It won't be heavy enough."
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has several plows on the Interstate and in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. The department called the National Weather Service to notify them that they were treating the roads, Fajman said.
Traffic was slow Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. At least five wrecks caused major delays, especially one west of Waverly on westbound I-80.
The rest of the week and weekend will stay dry, Fajman said, with the best chance of precipitation coming Tuesday night into Wednesday.
